Beautiful and ancient, there is much to explore in Kensai, Japan. Photo / Supplied

You may know Kansai as the region where big cities like Kyoto and Osaka can be found. However, beyond the bright lights of these vibrant metros are sacred and historical gems waiting to be discovered.

1. Walk Japan's epic pilgrimage trail

Walkers will love journeying along Japan's version of the Camino. Photo / Supplied

Many travellers are familiar with the famous

Camino de Santiago

, but did you know it has a twin pilgrimage in the prefecture of Wakayama, Kansai? Much like its Spanish sister, the Kumano Kodo is a network of routes that were created over a thousand years by people making the sacred trip to Kumano.

Recognised as a Unesco World Heritage site and dotted with temples, shrines and epic waterfalls, the journey provides a special way to experience the region's unique spiritual landscape.

2. Stand in awe before the great seated Buddha

At 16 metres high the Daibutsu (Great Buddha) is one of the world's largest bronze figures. Photo / Fg2

A trip to the Buddhist temple complex of Todaiji, in Nara, is one full of superlatives. Originally one of the Seven Great Temples in the city, the Unesco World Heritage temple holds one of the world's largest bronze figures (a 16 metre-tall Daibutsu, Great Buddha), inside the world's largest wooden building (the Daibutsu-den).

Built in AD 728, the Great Eastern Temple continues to be one of Japan's most iconic and historically significant.

3. Forest bathe at a sacred Buddhist site

Few spots are better for forest bathing than Koyasan. Photo / Unsplash

Since shinrin yoku (forest bathing) originated in Japan, it seems only right to try the practice in its country of origin.

Few spots are better to embrace the calm and quiet than Koyasan; one of Japan's most sacred places, the place is home to thousands of tall cedars and peaked stone stupas you can see along a two-kilometre stone path.

4. Take a dip at one of Japan's first onsen towns

Relax and unwind with a traditional onsen. Photo / Supplied

Japan is famous for many things, including onsen, which describes a hot spring and bathing facilities that surround it. In the village of Yunomine, you'll find three restorative onsen spas, which are considered Kansai's best (Yunomine, Watarase and Kawayu) and even better, they're all within walking distance of the village.

5. See the Golden Pavilion that floats on a pond

The upper two floors Kinkakuji (the Golden Pavillion) are covered in real gold. Photo / Supplied

Minimalism may be a popular style in Japan but that doesn't mean they can't be a little extravagant when needed. For a perfect example, look no further than Kinkakuji.

Translated to mean 'the temple of the golden pavilion', the temple lives up to its name. Not only was it built to appear like it's floating on a pond but is covered with gold leaf.

6. Explore one of Japan's finest surviving hilltop castles

Himeji Castle (Himejijo) is one of Japan's three premier castles. Photo / Unsplash

If Japanese castle architecture is your cup of tea, Himeji Castle (Himejijo) is a must-visit. Found in the city of Himeji in the Hyogo Prefecture, this hilltop castle is considered one of Japan's three premier castles and one of the best surviving examples of classic Japanese castle architecture.

Built in 1333, those who visit will understand why it was one of the country's first Unesco World Heritage sites.

7. Find peace at Ryoanji Temple's famous rock garden

Ryoanji Temple rock garden is as calming as it is enigmatic. Photo / Unsplash

Some things must be experienced in order to be understood, and the mystery and beauty of Ryoanji Temple's famous rock garden is one such thing. Like the origins, no one is certain of what the rectangular garden, which consists of perfectly raked white pebbles dotted with large mossy patches and rocks, means.

Some believe it represents a tiger carrying cubs across a pond while others claim it symbolises an abstract idea like infinity. Regardless, everyone can agree on it's subtle, calming energy.