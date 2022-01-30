Pilgrim's progress: Religious travel has seen a pandemic rebirth

You could spend 40-days in the wilderness, visit a site of personal significance, or just an evening on the beach, watching the sunset - there's no denying that travel has a religious element to it.

It's easy to forget on a family trip up the country but journeys, large and small, have been an inspiration for world religions since the dawn of time.

Who is to say the putting up of a tent, or application of sunscreen aren't religious acts; the traditions and summer sacraments, that have been passed down from generations.

Biblical tales are full of metaphorical journeys and pilgrimages.

In the 'Ayah' divine messages of the Quran you will regularly find the proclamation: "tell them to travel!"

"He has placed firm mountains on Earth, lest it sway with you, and rivers and paths, so that you might find your way,/ And landmarks; and by the stars they are guided." - 16:15-16

It's no surprise that Islam inspires some of the largest pilgrimages in the world, the Hajj and Umrah see 2.8 million travellers arrive in the city of Mecca every year.

The Hajj to Mecca is a journey all Muslims are encouraged to take at least once. Photo / Omer F Arslan, Unsplash

Even the Buddha - something of a walking fan himself - is attributed with countless quotes on travelling.

Secular religions and modern 'spirituality' too are obsessed with "journeys" and "self discovery". It's easy to scoff at trite tea-towlisms, but the appeal of meaningful trips endures.

"It is better to travel well than to arrive" - says Kmart Buddha.

There is wisdom and meaning to be found in walking, that even the not particularly pious amongst us can appreciate.

One of the unexpected side effects of Covid has been a resurgence in religious or spiritual travel.

Researchers at the universities of Oxford and Swansea have seen indicators that in a post-pandemic world, we are looking for more meaningful travel.

"Pilgrimages are a way of finding spiritual solace and a chance to connect with the great outdoors," say the study's authors Jaeyeon Choe and Anne E Bailey.

The Camino de Santiago through northern Spain has seen a post pandemic resurgence. Photo / Getty Images

"Since the pandemic began, many of us have spent more time close to mountains, rivers, waterfalls and parks, for psychological recovery, spiritual recharge, and as a form of meaningful travel."

Writing for The Conversation, they say that it's a change that is being noticed on the religious hiking routes from Europe to the far East.

The 'Camino san Sebastian' through northern Spain has seen an exceptional rebound.

Last year the Camino con Correros reported the "number of pilgrims exceeded the expectations of the Galician government" almost returning to pre-pandemic levels with 200,000 hikers.

In the UK and Ireland an EU funded project has opened a new long-distance route in the footsteps of the Irish Saints.

Resurrection: A long-distance pilgrimage route from Ireland to St David's Cathedral in Wales has been restored for hikers. Photo / Getty Images

Crossing the Irish channel from Co. Wexford to Pembrokeshire, the British Pilgrimage Trust and Pilgrim Paths expect 5000 visitors to follow the life of St David and St Aidan on the new coastal route.

"It's tourism without the cars. Even before Covid, there was a move towards finding new meaning and that got sped up," trust director Guy Hayward, told the BBC.

"Covid just brought that forward."

On the other side of the world - Bhutan has just completed the final steps in restoring a 28-day overland trail. The Trans Bhutan Trail has been a heritage project to restore the old messenger and pilgrimage routes connecting the many mountain monasteries.

Ordained by the King of Bhutan, the trail is a focal point in restoring international tourism after years of closed borders.

The Trans Bhutan Trail has been painstakingly restored after 60 years in disrepair. Photo / Getty Images

Today, spiritual travel might be done not on foot but by car or plane.

It's closely tied to the increased interest in retracing family stories and visiting places connected to personal or historical events.

Recent market research by one of the world's largest travel websites TripAdvisor said that for 2022, the "outdoors" and "meaning" were dominant trends for a world emerging from a pandemic.

The Pilgrimage is making a return.

Holy sites of pilgrimage

Ghats of Varanasi, India

Funeral pyres burn seven days a week on the ghats - ramps that lead into the river Ganges. The ghats are also sites for washing rituals and purification.

Borobudur, Indonesia

The 72 stupa towers - shaped like bells - contain relics of Buddha. Arranged on steps like a man-made mountain, visitors climb towards nirvana.

Nasir al-Mulk Mosque, Iran

The Pink Mosque of Shiraz is famous for its stained windows and elaborate mosaics - the 1888 Mosque is illuminated by morning light. If you can visit you should visit at dawn.

Boudhanath, Nepal

In Kathmandu, the Boudhanath's many layers represent enlightenment and is a popular pilgrimage site for Buddhists and mountain climbers alike.

Uluru, Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, Australia

The spiritual and almost-literal centre of the Northern Territory, the site in the National Park is sacred to the land's traditional owners, the Anangu. A sublime natural site that attracts visitors from across the globe.

Western Wall, Israel

A place of worship since the 11 century, the wall is the closest place to Temple Mount where visitors can pray. Pilgrims leave paper notes and prayers in the cracks of the wall.

The Church of the Nativity, Palestine

Away in his manger, the holy land basilica in Bethlehem is also the site of the nativity. The grotto is a Unesco listed site in Palestine and the site of many Christmas pilgrimages.

Hagia Sophia, Turkey

A chapel in a cathedral in a mosque. The worship site at the meeting of continents is a monument to multiculturalism. Built in the 6th century by the Romans it was converted to a mosque in the 1400s - it became a secular monument in 1935.