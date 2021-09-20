Level 3 Travel: Where can we go and what can we do?

Uncertain on what is allowed under level 3? You aren't alone. Photo / Kevin Wolf, Unsplash

Uncertain on what is allowed under level 3? You aren't alone. Photo / Kevin Wolf, Unsplash

It's been a long few weeks but finally, Tāmaki Makaurau is moving to level 3.

So, what adventures can Aucklanders now undertake?

According to official advice, it depends on where you live, where you're going and what you plan on doing.

Where you can go

Grab some sunscreen because you can now use private vehicles or public transport to get to the beach or park. However, while there aren't rules around exactly how far you can go to get there, official guidelines are clear this only includes the "closest, not your favourite" beach or park.

Not sure if something is local? Ask yourself if it's close to your home and a place you'd regularly visit for exercise or recreation. Now is not the time to drive across town to visit that new reserve your friends have raved about.

Travel between regions remains off-limits unless you're an essential worker or travelling for an approved essential reason.

What you can do

From surfing and tramping to biking, low-risk recreation at local spots is back on the cards, with some caveats.

Tramping: DoC campsites, huts and facilities are closed under level 3. Keep it local and at least 2 metres away from trampers who aren't in your bubble. DoC advises hikers to only visit trails nearby, and not to travel. If you're heading on a day hike on an easy trail, close to home, fill your boots!

Surfing, kayaking and swimming: We can get back in the water as long as you stay local, keep visible and don't push your limits. For experienced surfers, this means hitting your local break and staying 200 meters from shore. Never surfed before? Now isn't the time to give it a try.

Mountain biking: Official advice says "Choose a trail close to home". Ideally, a familiar one that isn't too risky.

Horse riding: Horses and riders can finally stretch their legs together. Stay as close to home as you can and minimise risks when out and about.

Hunting: Hunting on conservation land is allowed, given you stay local and stay on foot. Hunting from vehicles or helicopters is not allowed due to heightened risk.

For those keen to spend a sunny Saturday boating, sailing or scuba-diving, you're out of luck, as these activities aren't permitted until level 2.

For more details about local travel and recreation visit: covid19.govt.nz