25 Most Beautiful places in New Zealand revealed in finalists for Keep NZ Beautiful awards

Stunner: Dunedin is a finalist for New Zealand's most beautiful big city. Photo / Unsplash

The Beautiful Awards 2021 have revealed their 25 most beautiful places in New Zealand, publishing their finalists for the sustainability awards.

From charming cities, towns and well-swept streets, the awards recognise places that Tidy Kiwis are proud to call home. There is even a category for 'Best Loo'.

With at least two finalists for each prize, the judges want to see a clean competition - basing their verdict on key areas such as litter prevention, community work, recycling, emissions and sustainable tourism.

Battling it out for the big prize - the Most Beautiful Big City - are Dunedin and Wellington.

Wellington might be one of the most beautiful capital cities in the world, let alone New Zealand. Photo / Unsplash

Dunedin's planting initiatives won over judges for their net-zero by 2030 plan. An ambitious energy-efficient LED bulb replacement also cast the Otago city in a good light.

Wellington, however, was also in contention for their work to gear the capital more towards cyclists and away from cars.

For those who think "small is beautiful" - Foxton and Kaitāia are finalists for New Zealand's Most Beautiful Small Town.

Foxton was singled out for its dedication to sustainable tourism and restoring the destinations on the Manawatū River. The 'Kaitāia Artwalk' turned judges' heads as a collaboration between local iwi, artists and the town's business association.

Small is beautiful: The Foxton Windmill. Photo / Supplied, TNZ

Bottom of the pile but a public favourite, three of New Zealand's most beloved WCs are in contention for Most Beautiful Public Toilet.

The Southern Stars-inspired Leith Place Toilet in Tokoroa was a favourite for its striking appearance and grey-water usage. However there was competition from the Coromandel's Pepe Toilet in Tairua and - also making the long list - the long-drop Wairere Falls Toilet near Matamata.

Is this New Zealand's most beautiful loo? The Leith Place toilets Tokoroa. Photo / Adobo, Supplied

There will also be an overall winner presented with a $10,000 commission mural painted by sponsor Resene in their local town or city.

"I'm delighted to be included in the judging panel for the Towns and Cities category this year and I'm very much looking forward to visiting the finalists to see their work around beautification and sustainability first-hand," says judge Jacqui Loates-Haver.

In their 49th year the Beautiful Awards are the country's longest-running sustainability awards.

Short-list: Mainstreet of Matamata was shortlisted for New Zealand's most beautiful streets. Photo / File

Along with the most beautiful places nine finalists were announced for categories rewarding 'beautiful souls' for kind deeds. Young Legend, Local Hero and the coveted Tidy Kiwi of the year will be revealed on 28 October at the awards ceremony, the Beautiful Ball.

Auckland-based organisers the charity Keep New Zealand Beautiful say they will be working from home for the duration of Auckland's Level 4 lockdown. Packs for Clean up Week, 13-19 September, will be sent out once levels change.

New Zealand's most beautiful towns and cities

100,000+ residents

Dunedin

Wellington

30,000 – 99,999 residents

Hastings

Whanganui

10,000 – 29,999 residents

Taupo

Whakatane

1,000 – 9,999 residents

Foxton

Kaitaia

Most Beautiful: Otorohanga was shortlisted in the Community awards. Photo / Wikimedia Commons

Best Kiwi WCs

Leith Place Toilet – Tokoroa

Pepe Toilet – Tairua

Wairere Falls Toilet – Matamata

Best Street

Broadway – Matamata

Hereford Street – Christchurch

McKay Street – Thames

Waterfront Whakatane was shortlisted for the most beautiful mid-sized city. Photo / Jackson Currie, Unsplash

Kiwi's Choice

Dudding Lake – Marton

Great Lake Pathway – Taupō

Jim Barker Playground – Otorohanga

Lake Huiputea – Otorohanga

Queens Park – Invercargill

Community awards

Eco Action Nursery Trust – Christchurch

Rotary Cambridge

Te Whare Mahana Community Hub – Levin

Most sustainable Schools

Halfmoon Bay School Te Kura O Rakiura – Stewart Island

Kristin School – Auckland

Solway College – Masterton