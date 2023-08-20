Is the captain there, please? Two late passengers were heard shouting to crew, after missing embarkation in Bari. Photo / TikTok; DataJungle, Unsplash

Is the captain there, please? Two late passengers were heard shouting to crew, after missing embarkation in Bari. Photo / TikTok; DataJungle, Unsplash

“Captain, wait for us, please!”

Footage of two distraught cruise passengers left on the dockside, has gone viral long after their ship had sailed.

The two passengers were filmed on calling to the crew as it dawned on them they may have missed the boat.

The guests of the MSC Splendida were due to depart on a nine-day cruise around the Mediterranean on 15 August.

However the 3274-passenger ship was two guests light on departure from Bari Vecchia in Italy, after the couple turned up after the gangplank was lifted.

Their plight was recorded by guests on the top deck, unable to do anything to help.

“Is the captain there, please?” they can be heard calling to the boat, on the tragic TikTok clip. “Captain, wait for us, please. You can do it if you want to.”

Passengers who were onboard the Splendida told the Daily Mail there was a chilly indifference to the late guests who, after the gangplank was lifted, were treated as if they didn’t exist. Although the whole ship could hear them.

“The cruise didn’t leave even a minute over time. We felt there was little to no effort to find those people whether they were there or not,” said one passenger.

The president of Bari’s Port Authority, Ugo Patroni Griffi, told Italian newspaper La Repubblica that he was aware of the couple’s plight. They tried to get the port to “ask the ship to turn back,” he said.

“Obviously, this is impossible for cruise ships that have time constraints and that are very expensive operations.”

MSC did not comment on this specific incident. The cruise line’s website advises guests to be onboard in plenty of time and that “check-in closes two hours before the ship is due to depart in all embarkation ports.”

What to do if you’ve missed your cruise

Ship itineraries are often planned up to two years in advance, and when they’re under way cruises wait for no man.

Often ships can incur penalty fees from ports for late departures.

Passengers are warned to get back at least half an hour before the sailing time, but even then there are always a few who miss the boat.

There are plenty of things that can go wrong, particularly with passengers taking shore excursions.

It can pay, in theory, to take part in cruise-run shore expeditions and trips which will make sure you get back in time. Though many spendthrift tourists feel constrained or even short-changed by the cruise line.

For example the cost of a walking tour in Rome with Princess Cruises is between $200 and $250, whereas the cost a return train ticket from the Civitavecchia Port of Rome is around $25.

You might see the extra cost as insurance to get back on time.

Some passengers fail to keep track of time when in holiday mode, or forget to change their watches to their new time zone.

So you’ve missed the boat and been left high and dry. What are your options?

It’s not the end of the world, or your cruise

But depending on where you’ve been left, missing your ship can be more than a hassle.

For most passengers this involves making their own arrangements to meet the boat in its next port.

In Europe this can involve expensive hotels and last minute flights, but in the rest of the world a flight transfer might not be possible.

If your ship has departed for the South Pacific, things can look fairly dire.

It might be days of endless bureaucracy before you can rejoin the cruise.

Cruise lines will often have port agents that can assist with passengers left behind. It will be expensive, but you won’t be the first or last passenger they help catch up with a cruise.

Some passengers take matters into their own hands.

In 2016 a British pensioner had to be rescued from the waters in Fuchnal in Madeira.

Susan Brown, 65, from Dorset swam 500 metres after the departing vessel the Marco Polo on its way back to Bristol before being rescued by fishermen.