Norwegian Spirit in the Bay of Islands. Photo / Getty Images

With the new year rapidly approaching, it’s time to check the expiry date on your passport and slip on some Mickey Mouse ears or dust off your ballgown or tuxedo. Cruising is looking bigger and better than ever, with new ships, new destinations, and new adventures to embrace in 2023 and beyond.

Disney Cruise Line: Disney Magic at Sea

Imagine waking up on Christmas Day and surprising your family with a Disney cruise under the tree. With Disney Wonder setting sail from Auckland on December 25, 2023 for a three-night cruise, you can make all their holiday dreams come true. Too much Disney is never enough on this ship, with themed shows, character meet and greets, tea parties with a princess, and even fireworks. If you can’t sail on Christmas Day, there are plenty of other three- and four-night sailings from Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, or Brisbane to choose from.

Priced from$2,719 pp. disney.com.au/disney-magic-at-sea

Staterooms on the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder are designed with nautical décor and plenty of usable space. Photo / Matt Stroshane

Viking River Cruises: Pharaohs & Pyramids

If you’re after luxury, history, and adventure, Viking Osiris might well be your dream ship – if you can get on board. This opulent purpose-built Nile vessel has just 41 staterooms, and an 11-night Pharaohs and Pyramids sailing that visits Egypt’s most famous sights, such as Luxor and Karnak, the Great Pyramids of Khufu, and the Valley of the Kings. The popular itinerary is almost sold out for 2023, but there is plenty of availability in 2024. In addition to an included excursion in every port, exclusive activities like hot air ballooning and intimate in-depth tours of tombs and temples are available at an additional cost.

Priced from $8740 pp. vikingrivercruises.com.au

Norwegian Cruise Lines: South Pacific: Fiji, Moorea, and Samoa

Fresh from a $100 million refurbishment, Norwegian Spirit has newly renovated cabins, public areas, and restaurants, and you’ll be able to make the most of them on this 15-night cruise from Sydney to Papeete in Tahiti. Be entertained, wined and dined by night and explore white sandy beaches by day as you sail to some of the best tropical destinations in the South Pacific, like Mystery Island in Vanuatu, Isle of Pines in New Caledonia, Dravuni in Fiji, and Moorea in French Polynesia. Unlike many repositioning cruises, this itinerary makes the most of every port with only a handful of sea days. It’s ideal for travellers seeking a longer cruise with plenty of on-shore action.

Priced from $4189 pp. ncl.com

Azamara: Greece Intensive Voyage

Think ancient civilisations, azure waters, and blue skies, then picture yourself on the balcony of your suite overlooking the beautiful island of Santorini. Azamara’s Immersive Voyages, like this 10-night Greece Intensive itinerary, delve into the heart and soul of a single country with late-night departures, in-depth excursions, lesser-known ports, and plenty of time to explore. For example, you won’t set sail from Rhodes or Santorini until 10pm so you can make the most of the ancient cities’ thriving bar and restaurant scenes and take in Santorini’s famous sunset. Azamara Onward is the line’s newest ship, and fares include drinks, gratuities, and an exclusive AzAmazing Evening event.

Priced from $4580 pp. azamara.com

Onward is Azamara Cruise Line’s newest ship, and fares include drinks, gratuities, and exclusive events. Photo / Supplied

Croatia Cruises: Dubrovnik to Split

See the best of Croatia in a week on a seven-night cruise along the Dalmatian Coast with Cruise Croatia. With a fleet of small ships ranging from comfortable to luxurious, you can choose a journey based on your budget and the time of year. Start in Dubrovnik and cruise towards the Unesco-listed town of Split, with swimming stops at secluded coves and time to explore Croatia’s small seaside towns. Other highlights include a guided boat tour through the famous Blue Cave at Bisevo Island, exploring the trails at Mljet National Park, and wine tasting in Hvar.

Priced from $2300 pp. cruisecroatia.com

Holland America Line: Panama Canal

This epic 19-night journey offers a classic Panama Canal cruise experience from Vancouver, taking in the Mexican Riviera and the Bahamas. Explore Mayan ruins and Mexico’s exciting food scene, before transiting through the Panama Canal, with a splash of Caribbean sunshine to finish. Nieuw Amsterdam has fine food, funky blues bands, classical music performances, and Broadway-style theatre productions for evening entertainment after each exciting day ashore. Treat yourself to a balcony and watch the engineering marvels of the Panama Canal unfold from the comfort of your deck chair or sit back and relax in the ship’s air-conditioned Crow’s Nest lounge and enjoy the view.

Priced from $3995pp. hollandamerica.com

P&O Cruises: Solomon Sea Islands

Kick off your holiday in Tropical North Queensland before you set sail for the Solomon Islands on a round-trip cruise from Cairns on Pacific Explorer. This 10-night journey also explores the islands of Papua New Guinea, including the pristine Conflict Islands with their picture-perfect white sands and swaying palm trees. History is ever present on this itinerary, with WWII battlefields and wrecks to discover in locations like Honiara, Gizo Island, and Rabaul. Your ship might not be the newest in the P&O fleet but it delivers a quality cruising experience with fee-free specialty dining, fabulous entertainment, and great bang for your buck.

Priced from $1420pp. pocruises.co.nz

Kick off your holiday in Tropical North Queensland before you set sail for the Solomon Islands on a round-trip cruise from Cairns on Pacific Explorer. Photo / Supplied

Princess Cruises: Alaska Inside Passage

Explore Alaska on a 10-night round-trip cruise from San Francisco onboard Ruby Princess, with multiple departures available. Hang out with raptors in Haines, spot sea otters on a wildlife cruise, or go on a drysuit snorkel adventure in Sitka. Juneau is famous for its glaciers which can be admired on a kayak tour, hiking adventure, cycling tour, or flightseeing experience that provides a bird’s eye view of Alaska’s natural beauty. Or you could try dog sledding, Alaska’s official state sport, on a tour that visits a musher’s camp and includes an exhilarating ride with a dog team. Tracy Arm Fjord, where the scenery is rivalled only by the wildlife spotting opportunities, is a cruise highlight.

Priced from $1885pp. princess.com

Celebrity Cruises: Western Europe Transatlantic

Celebrity Apex is one of the newest ships in the Celebrity Cruises fleet, with cutting-edge restaurants, cabins, bars, and lounges. It also has The Retreat, an exclusive suite-only area, with a private restaurant, sundeck, and lounge. Gratuities, premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, Wi-Fi, and onboard credit for Retreat guests are also included. You’ll have plenty of time to enjoy all these facilities and more on this 15-night Transatlantic sailing, whether you’re staying at The Retreat or in a regular room. Spend the day in Cork in Ireland, Le Havre in France, and Bruges in Belgium, before the cruise ends in Amsterdam, yet another fabulous destination to explore.

Priced from $3775pp. celebritycruises.com

Celebrity Apex is one of the newest ships in the Celebrity Cruises fleet, with cutting-edge restaurants, cabins, bars, and lounges. Photo / Supplied

Cunard: Sydney to Southampton

Go big and do it in style with a 53-night journey from Australia to England that celebrates Cunard’s 100 years of World Voyages on one of its most beloved ships. Starting with an overnight stay in Sydney, Queen Victoria will call at more than a dozen popular and less-visited ports like Salalah in Oman, Naples in Italy, and Lisbon in Portugal on this historic sailing. Sailing through the Suez Canal before you reach Southampton adds yet another reason to book this once-in-a-lifetime cruise. With the stylish ambience of traditional luxury cruising, daily high teas, formal nights, evening ballroom dancing and reading on the promenade deck, you’re set for a right royal adventure on the high seas.

Priced from $11,450pp. cunard.com