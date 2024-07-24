The resort now faces a rush to upgrade before the royal visit. Posted by nzherald.co.nz on Saturday 20 July 2024

Samoans wasted no time giving their own one-star review of the article on Facebook. Several described the article as racist for suggesting Pacific nations are lesser than Western countries.

“The mainstream media, in particular, Western media, continue to be the bearers of a brutal racist colonial narrative and sense of entitlement to everything expensive and unaffordable by many,” one scathing comment read.

Another claimed the article was imposing “colonial expectations” on Samoa’s beautiful islands, which were far more beautiful and pristine.

Others took umbrage at the suggestion Samoa should spend money on upgrading rooms for the British monarch.

“He is only a King in England, not in Pasifika. It’s about time to get out of the Commonwealth,” one person wrote, while dozens pointed out that the only King they recognise is God.

“There are better things to do for elderly and children in Samoa than spending money for that,” one person wrote and another said it was a “waste of money” to use taxpayer funds to upgrade hotels when it should go to hospitals or communities in need.

Many hit back at the negative sentiment with messages of encouragement, arguing Samoans were brilliant hosts and there was no doubt the King would enjoy his stay.

Britain's King Charles III receives Samoa's Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa during an audience at Buckingham Palace, in March 2023. Photo / Getty

UK media has not named the resort, for security reasons but the Samoan Observer has speculated that the Royal family will stay at a resort in a small village in Samoa.

Two of the most recent online reviews of the hotel, from April 2024, complained the hotel was run down with old rooms, dated linen and a rattling aircon. One reviewer from Mumbai, India complained they were nearly bitten by insects and the food was bland and tasteless. It was overpriced, they felt, and said they would never return.

The second review from an Aucklander said everything mentioned in the previous review was true. However, they pointed out guests should remember the hardships locals face, following the 2009 Tsunami and Covid, which had driven up prices.

The guest said it felt like a three-star resort trying to regain its fourth star but couldn’t because of management issues.

However, the four most recent reviews, most given by Kiwi guests, were all five-star and described the resort as “breathtakingly beautiful”, with incredible food, pristine beaches and amazing staff.

“Heaven on the island,” one review claimed, adding that they hoped to return soon. Another said the food was delicious, staff were “delightful” and the room was clean and comfortable.

The majority of guests who left reviews felt the same; of the 926 reviews, 639 were five star and only 24 were one star.

One person, who stayed seven nights, said previous reviews made them nervous about staying but they were pleased to discover the service, while not perfect, was authentic and friendly.

The Aucklander added that people would love the resort if they enjoyed a relaxed vibe and didn’t mind a few quirks, rather than people who expect top-notch corporate service.

Luxury is often defined differently depending on where you travel. Photo / 123rf

This raises an interesting point several people alluded to on Facebook; not everyone (or every culture) has the same idea of what constitutes luxury or a five-star experience.

While some travellers may consider it to be a global standard, marked by certain qualities, people in the comments argued that it’s relative to the surrounding environment.

On Facebook, one person claimed the article suggests Western civilisation is “higher in standard compared to the civilization of the other countries outside of their context”; a perspective that was Eurocentric and imperialism, they claimed.

“I believe the King would be willing and happy to sleep on ‘musty linens’ and ‘rattling air con’, acknowledging the fact that what hotels in Samoa have are way better than our linens ordinary people use daily, let alone lack of air-con units,” they added.

Others agreed that reviews should consider how locals don’t have the luxury that local hotels offer. “This is because we don’t put emphasis on some crazy linens and air cons. Rather we put emphasis on family and relationships,” one person claimed.

If someone cares more about a certain definition of luxury than experiencing genuine culture, they should visit somewhere else, others pointed out.

“Show gratitude regardless or find somewhere else,” one person wrote, while another said if they wanted to visit they needed to “fit in and adapt”.

“Maybe his intentions to visit Samoa is to find peace and quiet, to relax and meditate, probably not the linen that will cover his bed or the rattling air con,” one person suggested, while another joked it wasn’t a “true Samoan experience” without rattling aircon.

One comment reminded people that, when Prince William and Kate visited the Solomon Islands in 2012, they slept in a leaf hut in a remote part of Guadalcanal. “No hassles whatsoever,” they wrote.