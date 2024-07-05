Samoa

Only a four-hour flight from Auckland, Samoa is a tropical paradise waiting to be discovered this winter.

With a climate that can reach 32C in winter and a refreshing Fa’a Samoa way of life, the Polynesian islands offer a number of activities, sceneries and experiences for Kiwis fed up with the cold.

For nature buffs, check out the molten rock landscapes of Saleaula Lava Fields in Savai’i. Half-buried churches and lava mounds can still be found as you explore the geological expanse left behind following Mt Matavanu’s eruption in 1905.

For thrill-seekers, zooming down the island’s naturally formed rock slides may be more your style. Papase’ea Sliding Rocks in Upolu is a popular spot when the weather is good and offers a great way to cool off after a scorcher of a day.

Any tourist would be missing out if they didn’t explore the waters of Lalomanu in Upolu. Lalomanu was voted one of the top 10 beach destinations in the world by Lonely Planet and it lives up to its international hype. The pristine reefs, crystal blue water and turtles are just a few reasons why it’s a great spot for snorkelling, swimming and island daydreaming.

Best time to visit Samoa: Between April and October

Lalomanu beach with open huts called fales, south side of Upolu Island, Samoa. Photo / 123rf

Fiji

A favourite among scores of New Zealanders looking for a tropical holiday close to home, Fiji has long been on our radars for a winter holiday. Only a three-hour flight away, it offers warmth, culture and beautiful beaches. Ie. a no-brainer when looking for a cheap and easy escape.

Putting its easy accessibility aside, Fiji’s allure is also down to its breathtaking landscapes and warmhearted locals.

If you find yourself on the mainland, head to the tropical rainforest in Namosi to learn about the Fijian landscape, its native vegetation and how locals utilise these in traditional practices and ceremonies.

Or, if you’re looking for an ocean adventure, hop on a catamaran in Nadi and sail towards the Mamanuca Islands. With colourful reefs, exotic fish and clear waters to explore, the Pacific Ocean is an unrivalled paradise when exploring the ocean floor.

And for those looking for a little bit of magic, the Sawa-i-lau Caves in the Yasawa Islands enchant all who visit. As the sun streams in from above, the underwater caves’ dramatic rock formations and strikingly blue water are emphasised, transforming your morning dip into something from a fairytale.

Best time to visit Fiji: between June and September

Fiji is the sort of spot that ticks the boxes for every type of traveller. Photo / 123rf

Cook Islands

While the Greek Islands are a European summer staple, the Cook Islands are arguably even more beautiful - and way less busy.

With islands and islets dotting the pristine Pacific’s surface and rugged mountainous treks and trails on their shores, both water and land offer an array of experiences.

If you’re visiting between the months of July and October, be sure to pack your binoculars as you may get a chance to do some whale watching. Whales swim from the cold waters of Antarctica to the warmer Cook Islands to mate, give birth and rest, and can often be seen from the Rarotonga foreshore.

When visiting Mangaia, travellers should explore the Tua’ati secret rock pools at low tide and check out the vibrant sea life that clings to the reefs and rocks. With pockets of deep pools and a small lagoon, snorkelling and swimming are also on the cards when visiting the second-largest Cook Island.

The world’s most beautiful lagoon can be found in Aitutaki, surrounded by a vibrant coral reef and small sandy motus (islands). Not only a great spot for diving and snorkelling, Aitutaki is renowned for its fly fishing. Wrestle with large bonefish, which can measure up to 76cm, and tackle the challenging trevally, a fish that gives even the most local fishermen a run for their money.

Best time to visit the Cook Islands: April, May, September and October

The world’s most beautiful lagoon can be found in Aitutaki. Photo / Ben Teina

Niue

Niue may be one of the smaller islands, but its culture is rich, its ocean is blue and its experiences are unmatched. The rock of the Pacific, Niue is known for having the largest raised coral atoll in the world and is the last place to see the sun rise and set thanks to its close proximity to the International Date Line.

However, it is Niue’s personality that steals the hearts of those it welcomes, with ocean trails, historical sites and plentiful community experiences.

The island is even adored by some of the world’s largest mammals, who enjoy swimming in Niue’s warm waters.

If you’re looking for a surreal experience to add to your treasured memories, swimming with humpback whales is hard to beat. Between July and September, the whales visit Niue’s waters during their migration season and, depending on their behaviour, tourists can interact with the endangered creatures in the water.

Tick off cave exploring and snorkelling in one go when visiting the Avaiki Cave. Only accessible at low tide, the cave can be found down a short sea track in Makefu that takes you through a large tunnel and out towards the turquoise blue waters filled with fish and coral. Not just a lovely swimming spot, the Avaiki Cave is said to be the landing place of the first Polynesians who visited Niue.

Niue’s colourful capital Alofi is a hub of cultural wonder. With art galleries showcasing local works, markets filled with handmade souvenirs and historical sites that tell Niue’s rich story, there is plenty to do and see. To learn more about Niue’s vibrant way of life, drop in at one of the town halls where women teach each other - and visitors - how to weave, print cloth and make traditional jewellery.

Best time to visit Niue: between April and October

Niue's warm waters are frequented by humpback whales, which visitors can swim with. Photo / Niue Island



