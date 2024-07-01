When this private island resort, a regular fixture on Fiji’s top tier lists, came under the stewardship of the legendary COMO group of resorts in 2022, things were taken to the next level. With 25 spacious thatch-roofed ”Residences” providing the accommodation - some beachfront, some nestled within forest or perched on rocky bluffs - each with its own butler and sea views, you are never going to feel crowded in here. And if you really want to take things up a notch, book the Delana Residence, which sleeps up to six people, and boasts its own private pool, among other perks.

You may not get much pool time though, given the dramatic reef surrounding the island, rife with snorkelling and diving opportunities. And while you may come for the marine life, you’ll stay for the land activities including walking, hiking and mountain biking through ancient forests. A highlight? Bareback horse riding along the beach. You can also practice your putting at the David McLay Kidd-designed championship golf course.

And remaining true to the brand, wellness is baked into the resort’s DNA, with the COMO Shambala retreat offering locally-inspired therapies in the luxurious spa, as well as a smorgasbord of healthy food offerings across the various dining outlets - with most produce sourced from the on site farms.

COMO Laucala Island in Fiji offers 25 spacious residences, each with a private butler and stunning sea views. Photo / COMO Laucala

Ratua Private Island, Vanuatu

Bhutan might get most of the press as the world’s happiest nation, but this Pacific island ranks as one of the four happiest countries in the world, thanks to the people’s sovereignty on land ownership, agrarian lifestyle and strong connection to traditions and languages. In other words, the simple life.

At Ratua Private Island resort, you can unlock access to this happiness, although there’s nothing simple about the creature comforts that abound here.

Accommodation is spread across the island with various configurations catering to different needs - from secluded couple’s villas to family-friendly options, and even a luxury glamping tent - all boasting sea views and a rustic chic vibe. Spend your days lounging around secret coves or getting pampered at the over-water spa, or, if you’re feeling active, opt for one of the many adventures on offer, from horse riding on the beach to boat tours around the region, and village visits. And even with Vanuatu Airways’ recent closure, getting here isn’t hard - Solomon Airlines operates weekly flights from Auckland.

Scenic Matavai Resort Niue

If you’re looking for a secret Pacific island experience (yes, we didn’t think that was still possible either), then this little-known destination should be on your radar. It is less developed than some of its better known counterparts, but that is part of the charm - you feel like you have discovered your very own Crusoe island, complete with picturesque tidal lagoons, awe-inspiring volcanic mountains and Jurassic-worthy rainforests. The unique landscape makes it perfect for adventure-seekers, with plenty of hiking, mountain biking, and of course snorkelling and diving opportunities in some of the world’s clearest waters.

The four-star Scenic Matavai Resort is the nicest place to stay on this rocky atoll, offering comfortable rooms and all-day dining, and even a swim-up pool bar. The best bit? Being able to spot dolphins and even whales (in season) right from the resort deck perched on a clifftop.

Scenic Resort Matavai Niue.

The Brando, Tetiaroa, French Polynesia

Set on its own breathtakingly beautiful private island, a 20-minute flight from Tahiti, this superlative resort has been racking up global luxury travel accolades since it was founded by Marlon Brando in 2014.

Not just for its ultra-luxe credentials, which include 35 secluded villas right on the water’s edge; gourmet dining infusing local flavours and ingredients; indulgent Polynesian-inspired wellness treatments; and above all - a nothing is too much trouble ethos to service. The Brando is also recognised worldwide as a sustainability leader, being one of the first to obtain LEED certification. The emphasis on responsible travel encompasses conservation of the environment - the resort hosts the Te Mana o Te Moana ecological research programme, among other things - as well as community and culture, with guided activities themed around Polynesian arts, crafts, music and dance on offer. If it’s good enough for Hollywood royalty…

The Brando in French Polynesia is a sustainability leader with LEED certification and Polynesian-inspired wellness treatments. Photo / The Brando

Royal Davui, Fiji

This adults-only resort in the picturesque Beqa lagoon - off Viti Levu - is in the throes of a serious refurbishment, giving its already luxurious offerings a contemporary facelift.

The Fijian-owned resort - the only one of its kind to offer private pools in each of its 16 spacious villas - offers a true sense of place, whether it’s in the warm local hospitality, or its thoughtfully curated cultural activities, including kava ceremonies, village visits and cooking classes.

A daily changing international menu using seasonal and local produce, and a range of luxurious spa treatments mean the indulgence never stops.

Royal Davui in Fiji is the only resort in Beqa lagoon with private pools in each of its 16 villas. Photo / Royal Davui

Motu Nao Nao, Tahiti

Dreaming of an escape where you can have a deserted palm-fringed island all to yourself? Then this is the place for you. With just six villas on a 30ha island available for exclusive hire only, you can enjoy all the trappings of a luxury resort with dedicated professional staff, but no other guests around apart from your group. If you can tear yourself away from the views at the luxuriously appointed villas designed to maximise the oceanfront setting, then you can choose to stand-up paddle board, kayak or snorkel across the azure waters surrounding the island, head out on boat excursions or partake in pearl farm or cultural tours. An outdoor movie theatre completes the mix, and on-demand dining, featuring locally grown and sourced produce is par for course.

The ultimate option for a multi-generational family holiday, friends getaway or uber-intimate wedding? We think so.

Motu Nao Nao in Tahiti offers exclusive hire of six luxurious villas on a 30ha island. Photo / Motu Nao Nao

Four Seasons Bora Bora

Think luxurious resorts in the Pacific, and this, the OG, is practically synonymous for those in the know. Setting new standards in island luxury with the legendary Four Seasons touch, the resort is home to more than 100 overwater villas - some with private plunge pools - and several beachfront bungalows. Set amid the Central Casting-esque Bora Bora landscape of volcanic mountain cascading into tropical jungle, descending into white sand beaches, caressing the aquamarine lagoon, you can see why it’s a hit for romantic escapes. A range of bespoke experiences are on offer, from private sandbank picnics to cultural immersions. Plus, a luxurious spa menu (seasonal wellness retreats are also available) and varied international dining options curated by French chefs - including a unique in-villa breakfast delivered by canoe - ensure you never want for anything here.

Four Seasons Bora Bora is famous for its overwater villas and private sandbank picnics. Photo / Four Seasons Bora Bora

Coconuts Beach Club Resort & Spa, Samoa

Back in the 80s, when a successful American couple decided to swap their glamorous LA lifestyle for a slower pace, they rigorously vetted pretty much every single tropical island before landing on Samoa as the perfect destination for creating their dream hospitality venture. It’s easy to see why, when you discover this South Pacific gem, with its embarrassment of natural riches - from the postcard-perfect coastline home to innumerable white sand beaches and sheltered coves, to the hike-tastic volcanic mountains hiding lush tropical jungles and secret waterfalls within their folds. Coconuts resort offers luxurious accommodation integrating traditional Samoan details (including the island’s only over-water fales), fine dining island-style, and importantly, authentic local hospitality. Our advice? Get there before the rest of the world finds out.

Luxurious accommodation at Coconuts Beach Club Resort & Spa. Photo / Samoa Tourism Authority

Aitutaki Lagoon Private Island Resort, Cook Islands

There’s something about the Cook Islands that goes beyond your typical tropical holiday. And at this wonderfully remote, yet not too hard to get to - it’s a short ferry ride from Aitutaki - private island resort, it’s easy to slip into the languid, hazy vibe of this stunning destination. Home to the islands’ only over-water bungalows, from which you can step directly into the clear, turquoise lagoon, the adults-only resort offers that rare commodity that defines luxury today - time and space. Yes, there are watersports, island tours, spa treatments and most of the other usual suspects you’d expect from a holiday resort, but what makes it truly special are the spectacular sunrises, sunsets and stargazing, and that elusive feeling of peace. Small wonder then that they have an on site chapel to accommodate weddings - it isn’t unusual for people to plan a holiday here and then decide to get married! If you’re looking to combine a stay at Rarotonga on your Cook Islands holiday, Rumours Luxury Villa & Spa offers another exclusive adults-only stay option.



