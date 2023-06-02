A new study has determined that millennials are the generation most likely to choose their airline based on sustainability factors when travelling, when compared to baby boomers, Gen X and Gen Z.

A survey by travel data company OAG found 20 per cent of Millennials reported choosing more sustainable flights when selecting an airline. This statistic identifies the group as the generation most likely to make environmental considerations in their air travel.

Millennials were just ahead of Gen Z travellers - nearly a fifth (17 per cent) said they were taking sustainability into account. Ten per cent of Gen X respondents said they consider sustainability when choosing a flight. Meanwhile, just 1 per cent of Baby Boomers reported taking sustainability into account when selecting their airline.

In 2018, the aviation industry accounted for 2.5 per cent of the total worldwide carbon emissions. It’s not clear from the study’s data what sustainability factors are specifically influencing traveller decisions – it’s possible this includes offsetting carbon emissions or other decarbonising options (though greenwashing could also be an influence).

The survey also investigated other factors that impact traveller decisions when booking a flight.

Cost is determined to be “the primary driver” of preference for an airline, with the factor likely to sway a loyalty change for customers (60 per cent outlined it as a consideration in their bookings). Gen Z also ranks particularly high at 77 per cent, making them most likely to change airlines to suit a budget. At the other end of the scale, less than half of Baby Boomers (47 per cent) highlighted a cost factor in their response.

On-time performance is determined as a “crucial lever” in creating customer loyalty. Over 82 per cent of all travellers highlighted on-time performance as an affecting factor for the flight/airline they book with (if price and schedule option are relatively equal). Over a third (37 per cent) of all travellers changed their airline loyalty due to experiencing significant delays and/or cancellations within the last year.

Baby Boomers are also highlighted to be the generation most likely to travel for vacation and leisure, with 67 per cent highlighting it as the main reason for their trips. Gen X weren’t too far behind at 66 per cent. Millenials and Gen Z came in at 61 and 57 per cent respectively.

The study surveyed 2000 North American travellers in April and looked to identify the factors that affect booking decisions and brand loyalty amongst airline customers.

The survey was carried out by travel data company OAG and had 1718 respondents.