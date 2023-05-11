The Northern Lights has been ranked as a prime attraction that people over 70 wish they had seen in their travels, in a new survey by Explore Worldwide. Photo / Unsplash

A new survey has revealed the locations and attractions that people over 70 most regret not having travelled to.

Of those surveyed, 62 per cent said there is at least one destination in the world they wished they had seen.

In the survey, British people over 70 were asked about their biggest travel regrets and people aged 40 to 55 were asked about their hopes for future travels in the following decade. The study was done by adventure travel company, Explore Worldwide.

Among the over-70 group, not having seen the Northern Lights was the most highly ranked regret. Almost 40 per cent said they wished to have seen the coloured lights of the aurora borealis.

The other attractions that respondents regretted not travelling to included the Maldives, the Great Pyramids of Giza, Machu Pichu and Niagara Falls.

Seeing the Taj Mahal, walking the Great Wall of China, seeing the Petra ruins in Jordan, driving an African safari and driving a Californian road trip were also highlighted as regrettable misses from the group.

The Great Pyramid of Giza is a must-see destination, according to a new survey revealing regrets of British travellers over 70. Photo / Pexels

Among the respondents, New Zealand was also frequently cited as a country they wished to have visited. Australia, USA, Japan and Canada also made the list.

Mid-lifers want to see new countries

The group of mid-lifers, from between 40 and 55 years old, overwhelmingly expressed a desire to discover a new country – 85 per cent affirmed that hope for future travels to new locations. New Zealand was once again noted as a key destination for the British respondents, as were Italy, Japan, Australia and USA.

Almost half (46 per cent) suggested they wanted to see the Northern Lights, ranking the sight as the most popular once again.

Destinations and attractions noted as regrettable misses by the over-70 group also featured as popular picks for the mid-lifers, including Maldives (35 per cent), Niagara Falls (30 per cent), Great Pyramids (20 per cent) and Machu Pichu (15 per cent).

There were also some different desired activities highlighted by the younger group.

Activities included lying on the beach in the Mediterranean (33 per cent), going to Disneyland/world (29 per cent), doing a European cruise (26 per cent), partying in Las Vegas (23 per cent), taking a gondola ride in Venice (16 per cent) and trekking the Inca trail (9 per cent).

Explore Worldwide surveyed 502 British people who were 70 or over about their travel regrets, and 530 British people between 40 and 55 about their desires for future travels.

The list of desired locations could serve as travel inspiration and bucket list picks for those just starting their travel escapades or those looking to make sure they get to the must-see locations.