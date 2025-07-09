Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Queenstown, Air NZ shine in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

TripNotes podcast host, Lorna Riley gives us insight into all things travel.

A premier international travel magazine has named the South Island’s tourist capital in its annual World’s Best Awards, making it the sole New Zealand city to make the cut.

As part of this year’s awards, Travel + Leisure readers chose Queenstown as the fourth best city in Oceania - despite

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel