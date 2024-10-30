This Halloween, we give you six countries you can visit to celebrate the dead.

Día de Muertos, Oaxaca, Mexico

Día de Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, is a month-long festival celebrated in Oaxaca, Mexico City, and various towns across the country to honour deceased loved ones. The holiday highlights the belief that the spirits of the dead return to enjoy earthly pleasures such as food, music and family time.

True to its Disney representation in the beloved kids film Coco, the locals go all out for Día de Muertos – so much so that some even claim that it’s a bigger holiday than Christmas in the country.

The highlight of the holiday is a three-day festival at the beginning of November (or end of October depending on locality) where people create ofrendas (altars) at home or in cemeteries, decorated with flowers, candles, photos, and favourite foods of the deceased to celebrate their life.

Across Mexico, public parks bloom with vibrant decorations, while light shows, live music, dance performances, and graveyard parties enliven the night. Locals also paint themselves as sugar skulls and hit the streets. In Mexico City, the Parade of Souls fills the streets with floats, dancers, and skeletal costumes, making it a must-see event.

When: October 31-November 2

Where: Mexico City, Oaxaca, and across Mexico

visitmexico.com

Decorated graves in Mexico to celebrate the life of the deceased loved one. Photo / Getty Images

Witches Ball, Salem, US

Salem’s deep connection to the supernatural stems from the infamous Salem Witch Trials of 1692, where fear of witchcraft led to the execution of innocent people.

After years of being branded as the “witch capital” of the US, Salem has embraced its eerie history by hosting ghost tours, psychic readings, and costume events throughout October, known as the Haunted Happenings.

The month-long festival offers a variety of spine-tingling experiences, including the Salem Haunted Magic Show, a DIY Potion Bar Workshop, the Salem Psychic Fair and Witches’ Market, as well as ghost hunts, trivia nights and visits to haunted museums and shows.

Above all, the most awaited event during this season is the infamous Witches Ball, where witches and “mortals” gather for a night of magic, music, rituals and games. This event prides itself as one of the world’s most magical Halloween parties, and every year, those interested in witchcraft feast, rejoice and cast spells in Salem.

When: October 25

Where: Washington Square West, Salem, Massachusetts

hauntedhappenings.org

Women head downtown in witch outfits to commemorate the Witches Trial, sometimes with their pets in costume too. Photo / Getty Images

Sydney’s Halloween Festival, Australia

Australia may celebrate Halloween with a spring twist, but it’s no less thrilling.

For those looking for a spooky encounter Downunder, Ghost in The Rocks, Sydney is hosting a number of free and ticketed events across Halloween weekend. Attendees will get to enjoy a variety of activities, including ghost sightings, thrilling entertainment and family-friendly events, with a spectacular view of the Sydney Harbour Bridge in the background.

If you want to narrow down your options, we recommend three main activities.

Visit the Two Faced Market, where The Rocks market transforms from a charming market filled with pumpkins and handcrafted goods during the day to a spine-chilling emporium at night, complete with witches, potions, cauldrons, and eerie merchandise.

If you’re a spook-aholic, grab tickets for a fully immersive show at the Ghost Outdoor Cinema by Arnott’s Treatles. Be alert though, since anything can happen once you put your headset on.

For those who love getting dressed up for Halloween, Sydney’s Halloween Parade at The Rocks is the one for you. Don your best Halloween costumes and march the streets with your fellow ghouls and ghastly scoundrels.

When: October 31-November 3

Where: The Rocks, Sydney

ghostfestival.com.au

A group of cosplayers in Sydney's Halloween street festival. Photo / Getty Images

Halloween Carnival Parade, Derry, Northern Ireland

Where better to host Europe’s biggest Halloween festival than a city rooted in ancient Celtic traditions? Derry Halloween in Northern Ireland takes the crown—and it gets spookier every year.

Derry celebrates Halloween as part of Samhain traditions, a time when the Celts believed the barrier between the living and the dead was at its weakest. Throughout the years, the Halloween tradition has transformed from supernatural frights to a modern-day Halloween Carnival Parade, featuring street performers, illuminated floats and fireworks.

This year, the Derry Halloween focuses on the theme, “City of Bones,” a shared celebration of imagination, folklore, and wonder. It kicks off with the Awakening the Walled City trail, where guests encounter creepy installations, circus performers, and eerie characters, while learning about Samhain and Derry’s myths and legends along the way.

There are also family-friendly activities fit for your little monsters who have a knack for scary encounters, and fur babies who love treats. For those seeking more intense thrills, after-dark events offer immersive experiences not for the faint-hearted.

The highlight of the festival is the Carnival of the Dead, which will showcase creative talent from diverse communities. Locals often join in the fun, dressed in their best disguises, marching around the neighbourhood and enjoying the hi-jinks.

When: October 28-31

Where: Derry, Northern Ireland

derryhalloween.com

Performers make their way along the parade route as over 30,000 people take part in Europe's largest Halloween street parade in Derry. Photo / Getty Images

Night tours in Manila, Philippines

While the Philippines traditionally observes All Saints’ Day, when families gather in cemeteries to honour their deceased loved ones, a new trend has emerged — night tours exploring the country’s most haunted sites.

A special tour that has gained local attention is One Night in Intramuros, a night tour set in one of Manila’s most famous tourist destinations. During the day, tourists explore Intramuros to learn about the rich history of the Philippines, from centuries of Spanish colonisation to the key nationalistic movements that influenced its independence. The historic walled area is home to Spanish-era landmarks, stunning architecture, and centuries-old churches.

But when night falls, Intramuros transforms into the setting for chilling tales, many rooted in the brutal events of the Spanish, American, and Japanese occupations. The One Night in Intramuros tour takes participants through key sites, revisiting the dark chapters of Manila’s past.

Although it may not be the flashiest way to celebrate Halloween, the tour draws history buffs and curious visitors eager to explore the city’s eerie past through a lens of historical horror.

When: Specific dates in October and November

Where: Intramuros, Manila, Philippines

wandermanila.com

Courtyard in Intramuros, meaning iliterally "inside the walls", Manila's old Spanish Quarter. Photo / Getty Images

Halloween in Hong Kong

Halloween in Hong Kong is a season-long celebration. While it doesn’t have ancient roots in Hong Kong’s culture, the influence of Western movies and expat communities has made Halloween a popular celebration.

From September, scary activities, interactive events, and bewitching and creative costume parties transform the city.

Of course, you’ll find the most exciting activities in the more populated areas. Lan Kwai Fong, the city’s popular nightlife district, becomes a lively hub for costumed street parties and bar crawls. Meanwhile, Hong Kong Disneyland morphs into a haunted wonderland with parades and themed attractions throughout October.

When: September to November 2

Where: Hong Kong

discoverhongkong.com