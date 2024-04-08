Thinking of that Uretiti beachfront camping spot or finally tackling the Mueller hut? DoC bookings for summer 2024/25 open this week, with the most sought after campsites in the South Island on sale from 9.30am this morning.

They’re likely to be just as popular, but slightly pricier than you remember.

Twenty-one high-demand sites will be subject to a price increase to offset what DoC says are rising operating costs.

This represents just a handful of nearly 1300 DoC accommodation facilities, says Cat Wilson, director of heritage and visitors for the Department of Conservation.

“Increases will take effect for these sites from July 1, 2024, and they range from a $5 to $15 increase for the most popular huts such as Hooker and Mueller huts in the Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park,” Wilson says.

This is on top of a mid-season price hike last year to help cover repairs from Cyclone Gabrielle.

The sites open for bookings today include White Horse Campground - the Department of Conservation’s busiest tent sites on the network, located at the foot of Aoraki/Mt Cook. North Island campsites will open for booking from Thursday morning, and the popular backcountry huts from April 16.

Despite the price hike, the ever-popular Mueller alpine hut is expected to fill up almost immediately (a bit like the hut’s long drop toilet, which temporarily closed the trail last month after the trail facilities were being used by far more visitors than expected).

Higher demand also means that the cost of operating huts and campsites, says Wilson.

“More people using DOC’s most popular huts means higher upkeep and maintenance costs.”

The popular Great Walks network is expected to open for bookings from May.

Bookings open at 9.30am on the following dates:

South Island campsites: April 9, 2024

North Island campsites: April 11, 2024

Huts: April 16, 2024

Tōtaranui campground: April 17, 2024

Sole-occupancy lodges, cabins and cottages: April 18, 2024

Momorangi campground: April 23, 2024



