Mt Brown Hut, Hokitika. Photo / Jason Blair, Flickr.com, CC3

The Department of Conservation has updated their accommodation cost for huts and campsites across the country, blaming cyclone damage and repairs for the hike.

Standard hut fees will double from $5 to $10 a night, from 1 July.

Some Great Walks, including the Paparoa will also see an increase, with international visitors increasing booking demand.

“DOC is operating under increased budget pressures from rising construction and maintenance costs, reduced revenue due to the impacts of COVID-19, and extreme weather events such as Cyclone Gabrielle,” says Cat Wilson, DoC’s Director of Heritage and Visitor.

While the department regularly reassess prices across the network, this is the largest in recent times. Wilson says that many of the huts haven’t seen a price change since 2015.

Serviced huts with cooking facilities will increase from $15 to $25, as part of the first general increase to all hut categories since 2008.

The Paparoa Great Walk would be increased this year due to ongoing popularity, however Wilson said that the Department hoped to see increased revenue from international visitors. From 1 July, high season on the Paparoa will be charged at $55 per person, per night and $45 during the May to September Low season.

Wilson said this brings the Paparoa Track in line with other Great Walks.

Overseas walkers currently pay an international bunk rate of 1.5 times, a source of income which has been greatly reduced while borders were closed.

The increased cost of ongoing repairs and weather-proofing facilities would be shared between the users and taxpayers.

“The fees collected help support investment into recreation facilities to maintain, repair and improve experiences, at huts, and campsites, lodges, cottages, and cabins.” said Wilson.

Many DoC facilities in flood affected parts of Hawke’s Bay and Coromandel are still closed, with the extent of damage and costs still being assessed.

Some DoC maintained trails are closed until further notice.

Visitors in these regions are advised to plan ahead and check trail and hut alerts via the DoC website, before departing.

doc.govt.nz