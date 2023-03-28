Great Walk trampers should plan ahead and have backup dates to avoid disappointment says DoC. Photo / Getty Images

Great Walk trampers should plan ahead and have backup dates to avoid disappointment says DoC. Photo / Getty Images

With the Great Walks entering their third decade, competition for spaces in DoC huts has only become more fierce. However one Kiwi programmer has set up a free app that could get you in via the backdoor.

Around 20,000 bunks on the Milford Track were snapped up in minutes last May. Odds are you’re likely to miss out, unless you have help.

Auckland-based software designer James Morgan, 29, was one of those who repeatedly missed out on a spot to walk the Routeburn Track last year.

Trying to find spaces for him and some tramping mates, they were finding it “near impossible” to book a hut.

“We would be logging in multiple times a day with no luck.”

Logging in to the booking system on opening day, refreshing like mad on every available browser did not help. So, the advertising data analyst came up with a plan.

While huts book out fast, he knew that cancellations are regularly released back into the booking system. The problem was knowing when these cancelled bunks were being resold.

He made a web application that would send automated emails to walkers the moment spaces became free on their track of choice.

Three months later, they were able to find an opening for four walkers.

Since making the app public at the beginning of the year, he’s had more than 3000 visitors and around 600 trampers who have signed up for alerts.

“I have also received a lot of lovely feedback from people who have also managed to secure spots,” said Morgan.

The Department of Conservation said it was “neutral” on the use of such apps but welcomed community-minded trampers who improved the experience of others.

“We support initiatives that help visitors,” said Andy Roberts, DoC’s acting director heritage and visitors.

The new Mintaro Hut, on the Milford Track Great Walk. Photo / Thomas Bywater for Travel

While it was aware that there was a big demand for bunks, particularly on oversubscribed walks, the department had no plan to set up its own waiting list or notification app.

It was less in favour of bot-generated services and booking engines that try to game the system, meaning some trampers miss out.

Last year DoC’s booking service manager Ross Shearer told the Herald that they had seen no evidence of “automatic” generation or pre-filled forms being submitted by scripts. All the bookings last year were connected to at least one real hiker.

Morgan says that although his app is not affiliated with DoC, he hopes that it will help the fepartment and trampers fill bunks, even when it looks like huts are fully booked.

He says the project was purely altruistic and had no plans to make money from the app.

“My main goal is to enable as many people as possible to explore these walks. Hopefully it also ensures maximum utilisation of the huts, benefiting DoC as well.”

Morgan’s free alert system can be found at greatwalkhuts.com

Moonlight Tops Hut: Missed your bunk of choice? There are plenty of other Great Walks to Explore. Photo / Thomas Bywater

Why is it so hard to book a Great Walk bunk?

Having added a whole new walk and 40 bunks on the Paparoa track, and planning to add another this year, The Great Walks Network is in a period of growth.

However, walker numbers are intentionally limited to reduce impact on the trails.

Due to the delicate nature of the areas through which they pass, DoC are unable to add extra capacity to existing trails.

“This limits capacity increases, and we encourage people to book outside the peak school holiday period over summer, where there is often space on most walks” said Andy Roberts for DoC.

Milford, Routeburn and Kepler were the most oversubscribed trails last year, and have been operating at near full capacity. However, there were seven other tracks at “great walk standard”, spread across the country which are less subscribed.

While there will always be favourites, spreading trampers across the rest of the network benefits the environment and communities in which these trails are based.

Hump Ridge Track: The Southland trail has traversed long delays on the way to becoming a new Great Walk. Photo / Supplied

New bunks and new trails The Hump Ridge Track

Despite delays, this year an 11th Great Walk is set to be added to the network, in Tuatapere Southland.

The Hump Ridge Track is set to gain Great Walk Status at the beginning of the 2023/24 walking season in October. However you’ll not see any new bunks on DoC’s booking site.

For the time being the trail continues to be booked through the Hump Ridge Trust.

“Once it is completed to Great Walk standard it will continue to be booked through the Hump Ridge Trust’s booking system,” said Roberts.

humpridgetrack.co.nz

Opening dates for the 2023/24 season will be announced in early April doc.govt.nz/great-walks