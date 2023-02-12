'No place to be in a cyclone': the Department of Conservation has closed some North Island facilities until further notice. Photo / Warren Buckland

Follow live updates of Cyclone Gabrielle here.

The Department of Conservation has been forced to close campsites and huts across the North Island as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.

Facilities and tent sites from Northland to as far south as Hawke’s Bay have warned would be visitors that they should not travel or should plan alternate accommodation.

DoC’s deputy director-general organisation support, Mike Tully, says their priority is safety.

“DoC staff across the country have been working tirelessly over the past few days to prepare and understand what the effects of the cyclone may mean for visitors, public conservation land and assets.”

Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay are affected by the closure.

It’s a drastic move during what would normally be the high summer period for facilities, particularly for Northland and Coromandel and particularly for international visitors.

Trails, campsites and conservation areas are expected to be hit by 150km/h winds, and persistent heavy rain.

“The great outdoors is not the place to be in a cyclone,” says Tully.

The Department says that it will keep area specific alerts and updates on its facilities website.

However, the full extent of the damage and disruption may not be clear until the storm is passed. Which huts and tracks will be able to reopen will be made after individual site assessments, later this week.

“Those weather impacts create a risk to people in the outdoors, we are strongly urging the public to stay home, stay safe and hunker down.”

For more information on storm preparedness and safety, visit the government’s emergency services website: getready.govt.nz/en/emergency/storms