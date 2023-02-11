London proudly boasts the largest gay population on the continent. Photo / 123rf

Destination of the Week: London

Why you should go

The LGBTQ+ scene is legendary in London, to the point it’s well-regarded as Europe’s gay capital, and proudly boasts the largest gay population on the continent. February is LGBT+ History Month; this year’s topic celebrates LGBTQ filmmakers and the city is host to a series of month-long events. London Pride explodes on to the city’s streets from Hyde Park to Whitehall Place on Saturday, July 1, just as the capital settles in for summer.

London Pride explodes on to London's streets from Hyde Park to Whitehall Place. Photo / Getty Images

Top spots

Soho has been hailed as London’s LGBTQ+ epicentre since the 17th century, with iconic G-A-Y nightclub synonymous with the area. Running since 1976, it’s a golden oldie but not quite as established as King William IV, one of the city’s oldest gay pubs and a firm fixture in Hampstead since 1830; it’s also the former hangout of Freddie Mercury. Book lovers will enjoy the UK’s only gay and lesbian bookshop, Gay’s the Word. Taking up residence in Bloomsbury since 1979, line your shelves with the complete works of Oscar Wilde. Time your trip to coincide with a volunteer-led LGBTQ tour around the Victoria and Albert Museum on the last Saturday of the month or the Tate Britain art gallery every weekend.

Carnaby St is part of London's energetic Soho area. Photo / Getty Images

Best eats

Mixing Parisian flare with art deco aesthetics, Crazy Coqs and Brasserie Zedel offer drag cabaret infused with French cuisine. Dine at a candlelit table and from a comprehensive French menu, including authentic plats du jour such as mussel mariniere and French fries. The aforementioned King William IV pub practically nudges La Creperie de Hampstead, a rather cute food truck that’s lauded – by some – as serving London’s best crepes.