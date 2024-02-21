Mueller Hut reopens as Mt Cook toilets, carparks fill to the brim

Mt Cook's parking and toilet facilities have been overwhelmed this summer. Photo / Facebook

The scenic Mueller Hut trail is back on track to welcome back its first day walkers, after being closed without a timeline at the weekend, but it’s not only toilets that are under pressure in one of the best visited national parks.

The Mueller Hut route was closed to day hikers on Sunday due to toilet tanks at Mueller Hut was nearing filled, after a busy than expected summer for visitors.

Dramatic warning signs were placed at the start of the 4 hour trail from Mt Cook Village, warning that it was closed to day hikers “for the foreseeable future”.

On Monday the Department of Conservation told the Herald that there was no timeline to reopen the trail, with the waste tanks not scheduled to be emptied until the end of the season.

This closure of the scenic alpine trail was blasted by outdoor groups including the Federated Mountain Clubs. Vice-president Allan Brent said that it was obvious that DoC was under " intense resource pressure” but he told RNZ that the “solution of getting a helicopter up there could have been easily found in the budget”.

DoC says it was able to access the specialist equipment to service the hut’s tanks on and toilets were emptied on Wednesday, allowing the first day walkers to return today.

Mueller Hut, near Aoraki/Mt Cook.

However DOC Aoraki/Mount Cook Operations Manager Sally Jones says the park was still under immense visitor pressure.

The toilets servicing the 28-bunk alpine hut were seeing unexpected foot-fall from day walkers, with up to 250 hikers on the track per day.

“Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park is a stunning place and it’s great to see people enjoying the park. The challenge for DOC is our facilities – our huts, tracks, toilets and especially carparks – are struggling to handle these high visitor numbers,” said Jones.

The White Horse Hill carpark has been overflowing with cars parking on the roadside every day, and the campsite has been almost full this summer.

Jones asked visitors to take their litter, park respectfully and poo in a loo.

The fragile alpine environment of Aoraki/Mt Cook Park is seeing more visitors which could be especially damaging if loo facilities are overwhelmed and people toilet outside of the provided facilities.

DoC manages a network of over 2000 toilets nationally, many in remote locations. However this is the first season that the Mueller Hut toilets have had to undergo an emergency emptying.