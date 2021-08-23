Chris Hemsworth gives Tourism Australia vaccine campaign cold shoulder

The star reportedly turned down a part in the Our Best Shot Campaign. Photo / File

Tourism Australia ambassador and Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth has reportedly declined an invitation to promote the Covid 19 vaccine rollout in Australia.

The Our Best Shot campaign is a star studded endorsement by the Australian Tourism Industry for the federal vaccine programme. However Hemsworth, 38, was noticeably absent from those advertising the jab.

On Sunday The Sydney Morning Herald revealed that the actor was approached by the federal government to endorse the vaccination campaign in June.

Hemsworth was one of a number of recognisable faces offered 'speedy vaccination' and a bump to the front of the queue, if he was seen to promote the jab to his 50 million social media followers.

However the Sydney newspaper reported that the Thor star declined the offer of an AstraZeneca vaccine, and his preferred option of Pfizer is not currently available at his Byron Bay address.

This has led him to be noticeably absent from the famous faces in the vaccine ad.

The God of Thunder's silence on the vaccine front drew criticism from the Sydney Morning Herald this weekend. Since turning down the vaccine he has used his social media channels to promote his fitness-tech startup Centr, a brand of vitamins and other charity projects.

"He does live in the anti-jab capital of Australia," opined the newspaper.

Other famous, musclebound film stars have lost out financially for backing calls for Covid restrictions. Notably Arnold Schwarzenegger lost a brand sponsorship with REDCON1 for his US bodybuilding tournament, after the former Governor of California spoke in support of facemask mandates.

A film project the actor is tied to requires him to get immunised as soon as possible and he has since sourced a dose of the Pfizer vaccine "elsewhere".

As one of the most recognisable Australians internationally, in 2019 Hemsworth fronted a $38 million advertising campaign for inbound travel.

Through his role as brand ambassador his social media accounts have been used to promote domestic tourism, destinations such as Lord Howe Island and other tie-ins for the hospitality sector.

However, Hemsworth will not be endorsing the social media drive or upcoming advert.

Notably fellow Aussie ambassadors including stars Hamish Blake and Lynne McGranger have all come out praising the 'Our Best Shot' campaign, sharing photos of their jabs.

The Herald has contacted Tourism Australia and Hemsworth's representatives have been contacted regarding the vaccination campaign.