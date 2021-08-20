Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky eyeing $50 million Sydney palace

Chris and Elsa dancing at their glam all-white bash. Video / Elsa Pataky via Instagram

Chris and Elsa dancing at their glam all-white bash. Video / Elsa Pataky via Instagram

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky are reportedly enamoured with a spectacular Sydney property that comes with a price tag of at least A$50 million (NZ$52m).

The action hero hunk and his beautiful bride, who only put the finishing touches on their Byron Bay compound earlier this year, are rumoured to be eyeing a mansion in Burraneer Bay in the Sutherland Shire.

According to Sarah McGilvary, of Nova FM's Fitzy and Wippa show, Hemsworth has repeatedly visited the waterfront abode that has 23 toilets, six kitchens and a "bat cave" garage.

The home also features three commercial lifts. Photo / Supplied

"Chris Hemsworth, this is awesome … he's been house hunting and I've had a tip-off from someone," McGilvary said on the show on Friday. "I have it on good authority that he's been there, two to three times."

David Highland, of Highland Property Group, is yet to set a price guide but told Domain it is worth in excess of A$50 million in replacement costs alone given the $8 million consolidation of three blocks to form the 4500sq/m site and a build of more than $30 million that took four years to complete.

Thor can have his own bat cave. Photo / Supplied

After spending years building their vast Byron Bay mansion, there are rumours Hemsworth and Pataky might be looking to sell.

According to The Courier Mail, the couple's beachside mansion – worth an estimated A$30 million – might soon be listed on the property market.

The glamorous husband and wife duo also tried to buy a large five-bedroom place at Lennox Head, which is only 18km away from Byron Bay.

However, they were outbid by a cashed-up couple from Sydney, who purchased it for between $15 million and $16 million.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are eyeing up this $50 million Sydney home. Photo / Supplied

The building of the six-bedroom home was a mammoth project and was only fully completed in January this year.

It includes a gym, steam room, media room, games room, and vast outdoor living and play areas. It also has its own two-lane 10-pin bowling alley.

Hundreds of solar panels have also been incorporated into the design to power the home.

Their renovations are expected to have cost around $18 million.

The Hemsworths bought the 4.2 hectare property for $7 million in 2014 and lived in the original eight-room Balinese-style home before deciding to knock it down and rebuild.

Chris Hemsworth gave a tour of his house on social media in June last year. Showing off his bowling alley (right). Photo / Instagram

A development application was first lodged with Byron Shire Council in late 2016 and approved in March 2017.

The application estimated the total cost at $8.8 million, but that number since ballooned out to a further $10 million.

The house itself is now worth around $30 million.

The project attracted scrutiny throughout construction and was branded "obscene, greedy, flashy and vulgar" by irate locals.

Those same locals also slammed the property as being like a suburban shopping centre, a refurbished RSL club and even a regional airport terminal.

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky at a party earlier this year at the house. Photo / Instagram

In 2019, Hemsworth was named Hollywood's second highest paid actor with a salary of US$76.4 million (NZ$112m) for his roles in the Avengers finale and Men In Black: International.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, Byron has become known as a celebrity hotspot or the new LA, attracting Hollywood A-listers to the sleepy beachside town.

Zac Efron, Matt Damon and Mark Wahlberg have all lived there in the past year.

The home is located on the Burraneer Bay peninsula in the Sutherland Shire. Photo / Supplied

The Hemsworths have been snapped hanging out at Top Shop and Bayleaf Cafe while everyone from Elle Macpherson to Tom Cruise has dined at the Instagramable haunt Rae's down at Wategos.