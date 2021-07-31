Shane Warne says a Hollywood movie about his life is still in the works

Shane Warne has given an update about a movie based on his life. Photo / News Corp Australia

Shane Warne has opened up about plans for a Hollywood movie based on his life.

In 2019 the Herald Sun reported that the cricket legend was flying to LA to discuss a potential film about his Indian Premier League triumph with the Rajasthan Royals in 2008.

"A guy has written a script about it, this company want to shoot it, so it's basically a Hollywood movie shot for India," Warnie said at the time. "And they're basing it on my story of how we put together the Royals in 2008 and they've 'Hollywood-ised' it. It's all sorts of sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll stuff."

So what's the latest on the movie?

Speaking to news.com.au this week to promote his latest commercial for Advanced Hair Studio, the sporting superstar said "it has been put on hold" due to the pandemic. But that doesn't mean it won't get made.

"I think hopefully by the end of the year or early next year we'll pick it up again and see what's going on," he told news.com.au.

As for who he'd like to play him on the big screen, Warnie said: "You might as well pick out some of the best people, right? We're talking DiCaprio, Hemsworth, Brad Pitt."

While the movie may be on hold, another project based on Warnie's life has been made and is set to be released soon.

"I can't say too much," he told news.com.au. "Let's just say there's a documentary coming out soon about my life."

It's not yet known which streaming service the doco will be released on.

Warnie revealed on Fox Cricket last year that the doco was going ahead, saying: "I've signed with a company to follow me around … we're going to do sit-down interviews about everything. Nothing's off limits. We're going to go in-depth about it all.

"They want to experience what I'm like as a father at home, poker in [Las] Vegas, commentary here in Australia and in England, they want to go to India during the IPL and watch me team mentor … and generally just follow me around."

He continued: "I hope the reason for doing this is, I hope I can inspire people. I hope I can help people understand a bit more about me as a person, not the person they always saw on the cricket field.

"If they like me, great. If they don't, it's okay. I'm just doing it for me and it's something hopefully my kids and grandkids can say, 'Hey, this was my dad, this is what he did.' "

More reality TV for Shane Warne?

A potential movie is in the works and a doco is on the way, but is Warnie keen to have a crack at another reality TV show as well?

Last year his son, Jackson, was one of the celebrity recruits on SAS Australia. When asked if he'd be willing to appear on the brutal reality show as well, Warnie told news.com.au: "Watching Jackson and speaking to him about it, he said, 'Dad, you couldn't do it.' I'm not sure I couldn't do it, but no, I think I'll keep myself out of that. I've done my one reality show which was the jungle [I'm a Celeb] and that was good but pretty difficult. I don't think I'd do any more."

