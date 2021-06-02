Chris Hemsworth shares 'insane' photo with Taika Waititi on the set of Thor film

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi have been working on the newest Thor film together. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth's arms are, without a doubt, absolutely enormous.

And he's brought them to our attention once again as he wraps filming on Thor: Love and Thunder.

The actor shared a black-and-white image of himself and the film's Kiwi director Taika Waititi to his Instagram today. It was hard to miss Hemsworth's huge biceps and popping veins - the Aussie star has clearly been pumping iron in the gym.

His caption read "That's a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it's also national don't flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate."

As expected, fans went wild on the star's social media, commenting on the unbelievable size of Hemsworth's arms: "There is no way you're that buff HOW," one wrote.

Another thought Hemsworth could "literally rip someone apart" with his arms.

One fan joked, "Sure you're not playing the hulk?"

"Tell me you workout without telling me you workout," wrote one fan.

"Damn, look at that Beast!" another commented.

One even suggested Hemsworth should enter a bodybuilding competition.

Hemsworth's body double Bobby Holland Hanton recently confessed he has been struggling to keep up with the actor's workouts.

"Everyone is like 'Wow look at the size of him' and I'm like, yeah, that's brilliant, I'm that guy's double so I text him I'm like, 'thanks very much dude you've just made this even harder'," he told Nova's Fitzy and Wippa in February.

"I train with him a lot, we train all the time, we're on the same diet regimen and training. He's the biggest he's ever been so I have to be the biggest I've ever been, which is a challenge - but I'm up for it."

Holland Hanton explained the intense diet he has been following, which includes seven meals a day.

He explained: "Every two hours we are eating. It's become a chore. I don't enjoy eating at all; every two hours it's like get calories in, training twice a day, it's full on."

A recent Instagram photo of the Hemsworth caused a stir online after fans teased him for "skipping leg day".

While his biceps were clearly huge in the photo, fans couldn't resist pointing out the comparatively small size of his legs.

As fans flooded the post with comments, even his older brother, actor Luke, joined in with a brutal quip: "Bro?! You've been skipping leg days again?!"

Filming of the fourth Thor movie began in Australia in January and a 2022 release date has been confirmed. The film will see Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman reunite and director Taika Waititi will reprise his role as Korg.