Island-hopping in Greece was a bucket list experience for many surveyed Kiwis.

Island-hopping in Greece was a bucket list experience for many surveyed Kiwis.

When it comes to “bucket list” destinations and activities, Kiwis are dreaming of things far, far away, according to a recent study.

A recent survey by the travel agency House of Travel asked 4000 Kiwis to list their “dream destinations” and “bucket list” experiences.

The most popular destinations Kiwis dream of visiting are the UK, Italy and Greece, as well as Canada/Alaska and Japan. Interestingly, nearby Australia made it on to the list, but other surrounding Pacific Islands did not.

As for budgeting, most Kiwis (57 per cent) said they planned to spend between $4000 and $15,000 on international travel in 2024, and most said they would travel between one and two times a year.

When it came to “bucket list” experiences, Kiwis’ top picks feature a mix of luxurious, adventurous and outdoorsy activities.

One of the top experiences Kiwis wanted to have was seeing the northern lights.

Also known as the aurora borealis, these brightly coloured lights can be seen dancing across the sky in several European and North American cities and have long been a “must-see” for travellers.

A round-the-world cruise was also top of the list for Kiwis who (like this trio who embarked on a 3.5-month cruise) want a taste of what the world has to offer without traipsing through airports or train stations.

Other top activities were hopping around the Greek Islands and spending time at an all-inclusive resort.

In 2023, Britain-based travel company Kuoni analysed search volumes for more than 115 bucket-list items to see what people in different countries searched for most often. Popular activities included seeing the Mona Lisa in Paris, visiting Niagara Falls and climbing the Statue of Liberty, as well as seeing the northern lights.

However, this study found New Zealand and Australia’s top-searched bucket list holiday was spending time on the beaches of the Maldives.