Jessica Wynne Lockhart checks out Australia's latest attractions

Australia's borders may have been closed to international tourists since 2020, but that doesn't mean tour operators have been on hiatus. Over the last two years, they've been refining their products and launching innovative and immersive new experiences. It doesn't matter whether it's your first trip across the Tasman or your 20th — there's something new to discover in your favourite Australian destination.

Have a shucking good time

Broadwater, NSW

Pambula Lake, on New South Wales' Sapphire Coast, is world-renowned for its Sydney Rock oysters. Thanks to clean, clear water, a blend of two rivers and a healthy tidal flush, they have a smooth, subtle flavour—but the pleasure of tasting them can be overshadowed by frustration if you don't know how to shuck. Thankfully, the new Shuck School at the award-winning Broadwater Oysters farm is giving you homework you'll want to do. After touring the farm, you'll have a chance to collect your own oyster straight out of the water, before learning the best tips for opening and tasting it. The one-hour tours cost A$80, but if you're short on time, there's also a 25-minute version for A$35.

broadwateroysters.com.au

Learn the best tips for opening and tasting oysters at Broadwater Oysters farm, NSW. Photo / Broadwater Oysters

Spill the tea

Hobart, Tasmania

Hobart's private art museum Mona is frequently billed as being devoted to all things "death and sex", so its latest experience — a ladies-only High Tea for Two — might seem sedate by comparison. Then again, tea rooms were where suffragettes gathered to talk politics in the early 20th century, so this may be more subversive than you think. During this exclusive experience (A$500 for two), you'll be seated in the opulent green Ladies Lounge, where you'll be waited on by a personal butler and served treats and tipples by Mona Executive chef Vince Trim. Green, gold, white and black outfits are encouraged, while troublemaking is entirely optional.

mona.net.au/stuff-to-do/experiences/ladies-lounge

Under the sea

Great Barrier Reef

When Reef Magic's new state-of-the-art pontoon opens in March 2022, it will transform how visitors are able to experience the Great Barrier Reef. Located at an exclusive on-water location off the coast of Cairns, the sustainable pontoon (think: 18 solar panels and three wind turbines) offers far more than just an accessible water entry point for snorkellers. It will also feature a dedicated onboard scientific lab, a helmet diving circuit (perfect for those who want to get deeper, but don't have scuba certifications), and experiences led by Indigenous Sea Rangers, who will weave Indigenous storytelling with Western science. From A$239.

reefmagic.com.au

Reef Magic's new State-of-the-art pontoon in Queensland allows for epic marine experiences. Photo / Reef Magic

In the yellow submarine

Sunshine Coast, Queensland

Don't fancy getting wet, but still want to venture under the sea? The answer is the Sunshine Coast's newest tour operator, Down Under Submarines. A watercraft in a hue of yellow that Ringo Starr would approve of, the zero-emission SUBCAT-30 is capable of diving up to 30 metres into the depths of the ocean. During a 90-minute tour departing from Mooloolaba (adults A$253; children A$143), you'll travel both on top of and under the water in an experience that's the only one of its kind in Australia.

downundersubmarines.com

Down Under Submarines is a hot new experience in Queensland. Photo / Down Under Submarines

Wish upon a star

Murray River, South Australia

In a typical urban area, only about 200 stars are visible—but in South Australia's Mid Murray Dark Sky Reserve, you can see roughly 5000. In January, Juggle House Experiences launched The Dark Sky Gold Stars Sunset Dinner to take full advantage of the ultimate mood lighting. At Mannum (about 90 minutes east of Adelaide) you'll have the opportunity to view the night sky through an Orion XX12G American-made telescope (one of only three of its kind in the country) and learn the tricks of astrophotography from high atop the Murray River's cliffsides. The package (A$180 for adults; A$150 for children) also includes a tour of the Ngaut Ngaut Aboriginal Archaeological Cultural site and dinner at a local restaurant.

jugglehouse.com.au/tours/dark-sky-gold

Juggle House Experiences have recently launched The Dark Sky Gold Stars Sunset Dinner. Photo / Juggle House

Work up an appetite

Melbourne

You don't have to get far out of the city to feel like you're on an Australian safari. Just outside Melbourne, the Mornington Peninsula has become known as a place to spot koalas, echidnas, kangaroos and nearly 300 species of birds, alongside sampling local wines and produce. Wild Adventures Melbourne combines the best of these elements on its new self-guided Adventure Picnics. You'll ride, paddle or bushwalk to a secluded picnic location, then sit down to dig into your packed lunch made with native ingredients by Indigenous-owned eatery, Cooee Cafe. The length of the tour depends on the chosen mode of transportation, with experiences starting at A$70 per person.

wildadventuresmelbourne.com/tour/adventure-picnics

Ride, paddle or bushwalk to a secluded picnic location with Wild Adventures Melbourne. Photo / Wild Adventures Melbourne

Tour a regenerating landscape

Kangaroo Island, South Australia

Before the pandemic, we were transfixed on Australia's Black Summer, when bushfires destroyed some 24 million hectares, including nearly half of South Australia's iconic Kangaroo Island. Now, nearly two years later, the island is green with new life. On Kangaroo Island Odysseys' new two-day Sights and Gourmet Delights tour, you'll get to see the devastating and transformative effect the fires had on the island, while sampling the region's bounty. Expect visits to the island's iconic sites, alongside stops at an award-winning gin distillery, an oyster farm and a cellar door. Departing from Adelaide, the personalised tour starts from A$1211 per person.

kangarooislandodysseys.com.au/tours/wildlife-tours/2-day-ki-sights-gourmet-delights-tour

Kangaroo Island Odysseys' Sights and Gourmet Delights tour, SA. Photo / Sealink

SWEET SUITES: New accommodation for 2022

Kimpton Margot Sydney: Enjoy Art Deco opulence in the heart of the city. With a rooftop pool, pet-friendly premises and relaxation packages that include bath rituals and tea bags for the tub.

Enjoy Art Deco opulence in the heart of the city at Kimpton Margot Sydney, NSW. Photo / Kimpton

The Tasman: New in from Marriott International, Hobart's latest five-star luxury hotel. Where Art Deco aesthetics meets Italian fine dining in partnership with Chef Massimo Mele.

The Tasman is Hobart's latest five-star luxury hotel. Photo / Booking.com

Movenpick Melbourne: The second Movenpick hotel to open in Australia, taking up residence in Melbourne's CBD. With a daily, free "Chocolate Hour" and complimentary Mövenpick ice cream for kids under 12.

Mövenpick Hotel Melbourne is only Mövenpick Hotel Melbourne the second Movenpick hotel to open in Australia. Photo / Mövenpick Hotel Melbourne on Spencer

Yambara, South Australia: Overlooking Port Lincoln National Park in Eyre Peninsula, go off-grid in this perfectly tiny house. Sleeping four, with coastal views, firepit and outdoor shower.

Go off-grid in the perfectly tiny house that is Yambara. Photo / Hook and Hammer Creative Media

Eumundi Rangeview Cottage: A 1910 Queenslander "workers cottage" restored to its original elegance. Situated on an old dairy farm with vintage furnishings and a wood-burning fire. Book via Airbnb.

Eumundi Rangeview Cottage in QLD is a former 1910 Queenslander "workers cottage". Photo / Airbnb

