Look! A great mound of sand which I shall promptly go and bury my head in. Because, Covid-19. And travel plans. And confusion. Where on earth can we go and what are the rules? If someone could come and retrieve me from the sandbox when all is normal again - I'd like a flight to Rome.

Alas, dear travel junkies, don't follow suit - ignoring the problem never helped anyone. Knowledge is power, it's just tedious to attain sometimes. To help, we've rounded up a quick-fire selection of travel advice for the situation unfolding right now.

The FULL lowdown on self-isolation

Whether you're planning a trip to New Zealand or Australia from February 28, here's what you need to know about self-isolation.

If you are a fully-vaccinated Kiwi or eligible traveller, self-isolation upon arrival to New Zealand will look similar to the current process for Covid close contacts.

In line with protocols for phase 2 of the Omicron response plan, it will involve isolating for seven days and reporting the results of two rapid antigen tests taken on day zero/one and day five/six. A positive result must be followed by a PCR test.

Visiting Oz from February 28? This is what to expect upon return

Planning a trip to Australia when the borders open from February 28? Expect a seven-day self-isolation upon return to New Zealand.

In phase 1, fully-vaccinated arrivals from Australia would have needed to self-isolate for 10 days. However, at 11.59 pm on February 15, New Zealand will move to phase 2 according to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

This involves several changes to how omicron is managed, including the duration of self-isolation for positive cases, close contacts and travellers arriving once borders open.

In phase 2, positive cases in New Zealand drops from 14 days to 10 days while close contacts moves from 10 days to 7 days.

Who pays for a new PCR test if your flight is delayed, cancelled or rescheduled?

Imagine the scene; after months of waiting, New Zealand resumes the travel bubble with the Cook Islands.

Your family of four purchase travel insurance, book flights and pay around $180 each for mandatory PCR tests, the results of which must arrive within 48 hours of departure.

Then, a cyclone tears through Rarotonga and your flight is rescheduled for the following day. Not only is your holiday postponed a day but $720 worth of PCR test results will no longer be valid.

So, who is responsible for the cost of new PCR tests?

How do I renew my vaccine passport for international travel?

After getting both vaccinations against Covid-19, you're ready to start planning that big international trip.

There's just one problem; you notice the expiry date printed on your International Travel Vaccination Certificate is before or during your overseas adventure.

So, what does this expiry date mean, and what must travellers do to renew their International Travel Vaccination Certificates?

Under-12s can travel to the Cook Islands from March - but not before

The Cook Islands is now open for fully-vaccinated Kiwis ready for some international travel.

Unfortunately (or fortunately for some), kids have to stay home, but not for long.

As a popular family destination, it may seem like an unusual call from the Cook Islands.

However, the decision is less about the country's feeling towards our tamariki and more a consequence of the travel bubble's key stipulation; visitors must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

These countries won't accept you without a booster

Vaccinated travellers planning to travel later this year may get caught out if they haven't received a booster.

Around the world, more countries are recognising the necessity of booster shots after a certain time period and have introduced expiry dates on vaccine passports.

Therefore, travellers using a vaccine passport as a way to enter a country may be turned away if they became fully vaccinated too long ago and have not received a booster shot.

Some countries are dropping testing for international visitors

As New Zealand prepares for omicron to fully hit, countries in Europe are coming out the other side and relaxing their Covid-19 restrictions despite high case numbers.

On February 9, Sweden relaxed travel restrictions for visitors from other Nordic countries.

"The pandemic is not over, but we are headed into a new phase," said Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson at a news conference on Thursday.

What next? Air New Zealand has revealed an international route restart

Air New Zealand is preparing to restart dozens of international routes off the back of the government's easing of borders and isolation requirements.

A raft of 24 international routes to the Pacific, trans-Tasman and long-haul destinations have been scheduled between February 28 and September.

Three hundred flights have been rescheduled between New Zealand and Australia in March, following the removal of MIQ requirements for Kiwis returning from abroad.

