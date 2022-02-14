A to B of Covid travel FAQs: What does the expiry date on your International Travel Vaccine Certificate mean, and how can you renew it? Photo / Getty

A to B of Covid travel FAQs: What does the expiry date on your International Travel Vaccine Certificate mean, and how can you renew it? Photo / Getty

After getting both vaccinations against Covid-19, you're ready to start planning that big international trip.

There's just one problem; you notice the expiry date printed on your International Travel Vaccination Certificate is before or during your overseas adventure.

So, what does this expiry date mean, and what must travellers do to renew their International Travel Vaccination Certificates?

What does the expiry date mean?

No surprises, the expiry date means that after a certain date, your International Travel Vaccination Certificate (or vaccine passport for short), will no longer be considered valid.

This means, if you intend to travel somewhere using your proof of vaccination to fulfil entry requirements (instead of emergency/mitigating circumstances), you could be denied entry.

Because New Zealand is a country that requires arrivals to be fully vaccinated (aside from special cases) it's important to consider whether you will return from travel before your vaccine passport expires, to avoid any unnecessary issues.

How do I renew my vaccine passport?

Fortunately, one doesn't need to get too far into the "what ifs" of expired vaccine passports because according to the Ministry of Health, renewal is very simple.

"People in this situation can apply again for their International Vaccine Travel Certificate," a Ministry of Health spokesperson told the Herald.

"It is strongly recommended that people apply for a certificate only when they are ready to actually travel".

If you are planning to travel in May, the spokesperson said it was recommended you wait until April to request a new vaccine passport.

Will New Zealand require a booster to renew my vaccine passport?

In recognition of how immunity from a Covid-19 vaccine wanes over time, several countries have updated "fully vaccinated" to include a booster.

Citizens and visitors are then required to get a booster before a certain time following their second vaccination.

Currently, a booster dose is not mandatory in order to hold a valid vaccine passport in New Zealand.

However, if the strong advocacy around boosters from both public health experts and Government is any indication, boosters could become a requirement for extending a vaccine passport's validity.

Will my vaccine passport be valid overseas if I haven't had a booster?

New Zealand may not currently require a booster to get a vaccine passport but that means your destination doesn't.

Countries like Spain, Singapore, Austria and Belgium will require visitors have had a booster within months of their second vaccination.

For reasons like this, the Ministry of Health recommends researching rules at your destination before departing.

"You should check the requirements of the country you're travelling to and find out what proof of vaccination, if any, is needed," said a spokesperson.

It is best to consult an official website or the nearest embassy/consulate of the destination you're travelling to for authentic and up-to-date information.

If I get a booster, will it show up on my International Travel Vaccination Certificate?

Yes. Once you receive a booster shot in New Zealand, it will automatically be added to your online My Covid Record. From there, you go through the same process of requesting a copy online, over the phone or at a pharmacy.

Again, it is not necessary to renew your vaccine passport until close to your departure date.

What is an International Travel Vaccination Certificate?

If you are already lost, an International Travel Vaccination Certificate is one of two official documents you receive as a record of your Covid-19 vaccination status.

The 'International Travel Vaccination Certificate' is an official record you can use to show you have had your Covid-19 vaccines and is used when you travel overseas.

On the document is your full name, date of birth, a QR code, as well as information about the type, dose and date of your Covid-19 vaccinations.

This is not to be confused with a "My Vaccine Pass", which is a similar document but for use in Aotearoa. You likely have used this to access events or venues that require proof of vaccination.

Who can get an International Travel Vaccination Certificate?

Currently, anyone who is at least 12 years old can get an International Travel Vaccination Certificate if they have been vaccinated in New Zealand.

If you received two doses of a vaccine overseas, you cannot get a certificate.

If you received one of two doses overseas, you can get a certificate but will need to go through additional documentation and processes.

How do I get my International Travel Vaccination Certificate?

After getting vaccinated, there are three ways to get your International Travel Vaccination Certificate.

You can request it online, by calling 0800 222 478 or going to your local pharmacy (you will need to bring ID).

To receive it online, you must be signed up for My COVID Record.

After logging in, you are given an option to "request pass or certificate".

What happens if my details on the International Travel Vaccination Certificate don't match my passport?

To be valid, your full name, date of birth and other details must match your passport.

If they do not match, you must follow a link to the Covid Record website or call the My Covid Record team on 0800 222 478.

How do I use my International Travel Vaccination Certificate?

It can be stored electronically on your phone but it is also recommended to have one printed version in your wallet and another with your passport.

This will be requested during various points of international travel and, unlike the My Covid Pass, you must have an official form of identification with a photograph, to prove the certificate belongs to you.

What if I have more questions about travel requirements?

Information and advice from the Government and the Ministry of Health is updated regularly.

We always recommend referring to up-to-date information provided by websites such as Safe Travel, covid-19.govt.nz and the Ministry of Health before making any travel-related decisions.

Have a travel-related question you think fellow travellers may be asking? Email travel@nzherald.co.nz with 'Ask the Travel Team' in the subject line for a chance to have it answered in our next column.