'Ready for this': Air New Zealand has been restoring planes and international crew to service in preparation for the restart. Photo / File

Air New Zealand is preparing to restart dozens of international routes off the back of the government's easing of borders and isolation requirements.

A raft of 24 international routes to the Pacific, trans-Tasman and long-haul destinations have been scheduled between February 28 and September. Among the flights the airline has confirmed will return to service are direct services to Seoul, Chicago and New Caledonia.

Last week's announcement of the phasing out of MIQ and border restrictions from February 28 was met with excitement by the national carrier.

With much of the international network dormant since the beginning of 2020, the five-step plan has seen a huge uptick in demand for long-haul travel through 2022.

New home isolation for international travel has boosted confidence in international travel, says Air New Zealand's Chief Customer and Sales Office, Leanne Geraghty.

"As expected, we have seen strong demand following the announcement with our first flights on the 28 February almost sold out."

300 flights have been rescheduled between New Zealand and Australia in March, following the removal of MIQ requirements for Kiwis returning from abroad.

Geraghty said that last week's border announcement was something their international network had been preparing for.

"We've kept our operation ready for this. In the last few months, it's been great to bring back some of our pilots, with some cabin crew returning to training from the 28 February, as we anticipate a return to global travel. "

Auckland-Singapore is set to be the first long-haul relaunch from 27 March and the flagship Auckland-Chicago route to O'Hare is due to be back in operation by the end of September.

There is, as yet, no date for Air New Zealand's promised direct Dreamliner service to New York. The airline confirmed that this service was still on track to be announced this year.

Last year, airline boss Greg Foran said the Big Apple was still on the table with "a team working to get this route up and running" for 2022.

Air New Zealand is intending to fly over 300 services to Australia in March. Photo / Getty Images, James D. Morgan

New Zealand's other international airports are also due to get new connections.

Christchurch and Wellington are set to get direct air links to Nadi Airport in Fiji. Queenstown, Christchurch and Wellington will also be getting additional connections with Australia from the middle of the year.

From midnight on 27 February New Zealanders returning from Australia will be able to bypass MIQ to isolate at home. On 13 March this will be open to New Zealanders returning from other international destinations. Finally, from April, New Zealand visa holders will be able to enter the country without an MIQ booking.

To fly abroad passengers will have to comply with Air new Zealand's international checklist.

This includes possession of an up-to-date International Vaccine Certificate, which is different to the My Vaccine Pass, a negative pre-departure test and appropriate online or paper travel declarations.

These are likely to differ depending on your intended final destination.

And don't forget to check your passport is still in date.

The long haul restart plan:

Asia and US

Auckland - Singapore, 27 March

Auckland - San Francisco, 14 April

Auckland - Seoul, 7 July

Auckland - Chicago, 30 September

Pacific

Auckland - Honolulu, 4 July

Auckland - Tahiti, 6 July

Auckland - New Caledonia, 6 July

Christchurch - Nadi, 5 July

Wellington - Nadi, 5 July

Australia

Auckland - Adelaide, 6 July

Auckland - Cairns, 5 July

Auckland - Hobart, 7 July

Auckland - Gold Coast, 2 March

Auckland - Sunshine Coast, 9 July

Christchurch - Brisbane, 28 February

Christchurch - Sydney, 1 March

Christchurch - Melbourne, 2 July

Christchurch - Gold Coast, 3 July

Wellington - Brisbane, 31 March

Wellington - Melbourne, 4 April

Wellington - Sydney, 5 April

Queenstown - Brisbane, 24 June

Queenstown - Melbourne, 24 June

Queenstown - Sydney, 25 June