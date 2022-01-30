Doorstep adventures in Auckland that are comfortably close to home. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

A solid two years into the Covid-19 pandemic and various stop-start travel restrictions in between, holidaying horror stories are as common as those of child labour: everyone has one.

In times of unknown new variants and lesser-known repercussions, there are tales of cancelled flights, stranded holiday goers and ambiguous insurance clauses. Boarding a plane, even domestically, adds extra unease to an already fraught situation, and as a wise man once said (sometime in late 2021), it's easier to stay closer to home.

With that in mind, as we look towards the long weekend and an even longer heatwave, here are seven adventures that are all driveable from Auckland.

The CBD and not much further

Post-Christmas long weekends have a habit of sneaking up. If you're yet to make plans, stay put in Auckland and enjoy a doorstep dalliance. From inner-city frozen rose to child appeasing water parks, Auckland's inner reaches boast it all.

Click here for a collection of easy Auckland to-dos..

There are 28 regional parks in Auckland with Shakespear Regional Park making an excellent day trip for its picture-perfect location. Photo / 123rf

Warkworth in a day

These days the journey between Auckland and Whāngārei or Dargaville usually takes less than 2½ hours and there's many a Kiwi dad who will insist on motoring through. However, if you're looking for a pitstop, you have options, but Warkworth is easily the pick of the bunch.

Click here to make the most of Warkworth, a town most of us usually drive straight through..

Stretch your legs with a stroll along the pretty riverside promenade beside Mahurangi River in Warkworth. Photo / 123rf

Secret islands close to home

As we're stretched out on the hot sand, gaze split between easy beach books and water so clear it elicits all kinds of cliche adjectives, my friend turns to me and says, "Well, turns out you can go to Fiji for $55." This little-known island feels like the South Pacific and is just an hour from Auckland.

Need to know where this little slice of serenity exists? Click here for more..

Rotoroa Island is a hidden gem not far from mainland Auckland. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

Take a load off in Raglan

The pace is slower in Raglan. The incredible food, views, and surf breaks will have you tempted to hurl your phone into the ocean and never leave the seaside sanctuary. Just a few hours in Raglan will have you lingering over your morning cuppa, forgetting all about the concept of time.

Just two hours from Auckland, click here for the perfect weekend itinerary..

Raglan is very popular for its relaxed vibe, superb waves and rugged landscape and Ngarunui Beach. Photo / 123rf

Waiheke Island's best walking trails

Wine, restaurants, beaches… these are all things that Waiheke Island is known for, and with good reason — but it's equally true that walkers of all persuasions will find their needs met here too. Whether you're after a skite-worthy circumnavigation or a gentle ramble with kids and dogs, there's a track to suit you. And afterwards, well, what better reward for your effort than wine, restaurants, beaches…?

We bet there's at least one walk on this list that you haven't done yet..

Walking the tracks of Waiheke Island is a great way to see the motu on foot. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

Map-free road trips: Auckland to Northland

There are probably more beautiful landscapes packed into the relatively confined geography of New Zealand than anywhere else in the world.

It's more than enough to induce a paralysis of planning. So we're opting for a simple way out, casting aside decision-making for six days to follow, more or less, a road northwards from Auckland.

Travel with Anabel Dean as she ditches the map and journeys "old school" up north..

Motuarohia, also known as Roberton Island, (above) is a private island in the Bay of Islands, Northland. Photo / Supplied

Five new things to do in The Coromandel

Here's a fever you actually want to catch. Spend a morning discovering rich gold mining days gone by at the new Thames Gold Fever Experience.

For this and four more new experiences in the region, click here..

Footprints in the sand on The Coromandel Peninsula. Photo / Supplied

