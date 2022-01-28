The left southbound lane just prior to the SH20 Puhinui Rd off-ramp was blocked earlier this afternoon. Photo / NZTA

The left southbound lane just prior to the SH20 Puhinui Rd off-ramp was blocked earlier this afternoon. Photo / NZTA

As Auckland holiday-makers escape the city for the long weekend, traffic has already begun to clog State Highway 1.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) warned drivers leaving Auckland southbound on SH1to plan ahead as heavy traffic is expected between 4pm and 9pm from Manukau to Bombay today.

As of 12.30pm, long queues on the northbound lanes were already building near Puhoi.

DELAYS: Auckland Motorways are currently looking busy as motorists head away for the Long Weekend, with some traffic incidents causing further delays. Please consider leaving at non-peak times if you are heading away. Plan your journey here: https://t.co/i5gOifRMMw. ^MF pic.twitter.com/HQmEvI3NU8 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 28, 2022

"Allow extra time or consider using SH16 via Helensville to Wellsford as an alternative route," NZTA said.

On the Southern Motorway, SH1, a bus broke down and blocked the left southbound lane at 2.30pm before the Papakura off-ramp.

The crash was cleared as of 2.45pm this afternoon but NZTA advised "heavy delays remain for northbound motorists between SH1 Ramarama and Papakura. Expect delays as congestion eases through this area."

On the Southwestern Motorway, SH20, a crash this afternoon at 2.35pm blocked a southbound lane just prior to the Puhinui Rd off-ramp.

As of 3.25pm NZTA updated that the all lanes are now open past the crash scene, but emergency services remain on-site as they look to tow vehicles from the scene.

Motorists should expect delays as congestion eases through the area.

FINAL UPDATE 3:25PM

All lanes are now open past the crash scene, however emergency services remain on-site as they look to tow vehicles from the scene. Expect delays as congestion eases through the area. ^MF https://t.co/AjTsbC5zTj — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 28, 2022

However, once outside the city traffic crawl this afternoon, Aucklanders can look forward to a clear skies and warm temperatures this Auckland anniversary weekend.

Auckland is forecast for a high of 26C today, Saturday and Sunday and is expected to reach 28C on Monday. No rain is expected.

Tauranga is set to have a high of 24C today and tomorrow, 26C on Sunday and 25C on Monday. No rain is expected.

The Coromandel area is also forecast for warm sunny temperatures all weekend.

Hamilton and the Waikato will also be warm sunny clear skies all weekend, with a forcast 27C today and tomorrow, 28C on Sunday and 29C on Monday.