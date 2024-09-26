Post Primary Teachers’ Association president Chris Abercrombie called the cut “short-sighted” and disputed claims the programme lacked impact.
Labour’s associate education spokesperson Willow-Jean Prime said cutting resources for te reo Māori undermines its value in education.
Te Pāti Māori is warning the Government of the “wrath of the million Māori” after a $30 million cut to a programme for teachers to learn te reo Māori.
It follows a South Auckland principal teacher’s union slamming the Government’s decision to cut funding to a programme for teachers to learn te reo Māori, saying staff are “extremely disappointed” and the move is “short-sighted”.
Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi branded the decision as the “latest in an onslaught of attacks on te iwi Māori”, citing other Government policies including the Treaty Principles Bill, the repeal of the oil and gas ban, scrapping the Māori Health Authority and the Oranga Tamariki reforms.
Co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer warned her party would support protest movements in any way it could.
“Te iwi Māori, tangata Tiriti, and tangata Moana are all preparing to activate because we all believe in a Tiriti-centric Aotearoa that values the protection of our mokopuna, our whenua, and our taiao.”
He also disputed Stanford’s claims that the programme was not helping progress within the students.
“This programme was very new and over time I’m sure it would have made a positive difference in classrooms around the motu.”
Abercrombie said this highlighted the Government’s “narrow educational focus”.
“It comes down to the point of education.
“Is it about producing robots who can read, write and do maths equations or is it about helping children and young people to flourish and grow, with a range of knowledge and skills, who are truly comfortable in their own skins and able to thrive in the world?”
New Zealand Educational Institute president Mark Potter said the union fought “for years” to have this programme and the cuts were a “mistake”.
“The programme has helped both Māori and Pākehā kaiako and ākonga flourish in the reo and understanding of tikanga and te ao Māori.”
Labour’s associate education spokesperson Willow-Jean Prime said Stanford and the Minister for Māori Development “can’t keep claiming they value te reo Māori while cutting resources that support both our teachers and students to learn it”.
“Numeracy is important, but it shouldn’t come at the expense of diminishing te reo Māori.
“Stanford, as a graduate in Māori studies, should know better.”
