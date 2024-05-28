Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called Te Pāti Māori's planned strikes as part of a day of protests this Thursday 'illegal.' Video / Mark Mitchell

Police want commuters to hit the road to work early and avoid the peak hour Māori carkois planned for tomorrow morning.

Dozens of motorists in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch are planning motor convoys to cause disruption to Thursday’s coalition Budget Day announcements.

A protest organiser Eru Kapa-Kingi, from Toitū Te Tiriti, said “delaying a few people’s trips to work was nothing compared to the daily disruption this Government had on Māori”.

“We are the rangatira of this whenua and will act as we always have. We will act with the grace of our tikanga and sternness embedded in our mana,” Kapa-Kingi told the Herald.

“Heoi anō, just as we looked after Pākehā when they first arrived here in Aotearoa, and every day since, we will do the same this Thursday, whilst standing for the truth that we never ceded sovereignty, and keeping the wellbeing of our mokopuna at the front of our minds.”

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere said Prime Minister Christoper Luxon’s response that Māori should only go on strike on weekends was telling.

“According to Luxon, natives are only allowed to protest on weekends while his mates can go anywhere, anytime,” Tamihere said.

Protest motorists in Auckland will converge on to the Northwestern, Southern and Northern motorways from 6.30am on Thursday to try to accomplish maximum disruption.

That groups will slowly make their way to Aotea Centre in downtown Auckland, where a rally will be fronted by community advocate Dave Letele.

In Wellington, protesters will meet at the Wellington Railway Station before marching on Parliament before the 2pm Budget 2024 announcement.

Similar delaying tactics will be employed at cities across the country. In December, thousands marched on Parliament.

Assistant Police Commissioner Mike Johnson said they were working to manage the right to protest and people’s rights to go about their daily business.

“Officers will be highly visible across the roading network throughout the morning and, in some locations, will put measures in place to prevent participants putting themselves and motorists in harm’s way,” Johnson said.

He said areas that will be affected include the following:

• Motorways across Tāmaki Makaurau

• Kaitāia

• Whangārei

• Port Waikato

• Hamilton

• Thames

• Matamata

• Tauranga

• Ōpōtiki

• Whakātane

• Taupō

• Tūrangi

• Rotorua

• Gisborne

• Hawke’s Bay

• Tokoroa

• Hāwera

• Palmerston North

• Hastings

• Masterton

• Wellington

• Nelson

• Christchurch

• Dunedin

“We are aware that gatherings are planned for Aotea Square in Auckland City from 11am and Parliament Grounds in Wellington from 12 noon which are expected to continue into the afternoon,” Johnson said.

“Police are working with organisers to provide advice on lawful behaviour on our roads and public places, as well as any health and safety implications.

“Motorists in areas likely to be affected are advised to plan ahead to mitigate any disruption to their travel.

“Anyone travelling for time-sensitive commitments are advised to allow more time for their journey.

“Police recognises the right to peaceful protest. Unlawful behaviour will result in enforcement action, either at the time or following the event if safety issues prevent immediate action.”

NZ First deputy leader Shane Jones said Te Pāti Māori is spreading a “grievance culture” and described the Māori Party hikoi as a “parade of blind mice.

“They are promoting victimhood. Sadly their own supporters have become blind mice.

“The Māori Party are telling whānau to strike or go without pay? Will Debbie Ngarewa Packer [Te Pāti Māori co-leader] work a day for free?

“Their conduct is grossly disruptive and totally selfish.

“Cultural nursery rhymes will not improve our economic circumstances.”

