MetService said the heaviest rain was expected in the ranges of Westland, Buller and the headwaters of the Canterbury and Otago lakes and rivers today.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said, “most, if not all, of the South Island will see some rain by the end of Thursday, and the same for the North Island on Friday.

“Many areas should expect a period of continuous rain as the system passes, followed by drier spells mixed with a few passing showers. However, for Southland and Clutha, there may be periods of heavier showers on Friday morning,” she said.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers, the ranges of the Westland District until 7pm today. MetService said 130mm of rain was possible, with up to 30mm of rainfall in an hour expected in the afternoon.

💨Strong winds sweep across the South Island and lower North Island today, with Watches and Warnings in place



🌧️Wet weather also gradually moves across today, extending to the North Island on Friday, with Watches and Warnings for the wettest areas pic.twitter.com/czI8kbhg1G — MetService (@MetService) September 25, 2024

An orange strong wind warning is also in place for the Canterbury High Country until 7pm, with wind speeds up to 120km/h expected in exposed areas. This could damage trees, down powerlines, and disturb unsecured structures, as well as make driving difficult for high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists.

MetService also issued a heavy rain watch for the ranges of the Buller and Grey Districts, until midnight tonight; for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers until 2pm today; and a watch for Fiordland lapsed at 10am today.

A strong wind watch has been issued for Wellington, Wairarapa and Marlborough from 5pm today until 4am tomorrow. The Lindis Pass (State Highway 8), Crown Range Rd and Milford Rd (SH94) are under road snowfall warnings until 5pm tomorrow.

❄️Snowfall is expected tonight into Friday for inland South Island



Southland could see flurries down to 200 metres, and parts of Otago down to 300 to 400 metres



Higher roads and passes could see some snow too, and Road Snowfall Warnings are in place pic.twitter.com/MP7Inf4rQ4 — MetService (@MetService) September 25, 2024

MetService said snowfall was expected to reach as low as 200m in Southland and Clutha.

As the school holidays start, though, better weather should set in. MetService said “much of the country can expect a mix of partly cloudy and sunny weather” through the first weekend of the holidays.

“It seems the weekend looks to bring a stretch of more settled weather, which could last into mid-next week before the next weather system,” Makgabutlane said.

This should provide plenty of opportunities for families to get out and enjoy the start of the school holidays. And for the rest of us, it’s a chance to soak up the extra daylight hours after the clocks go forward on Sunday.”

