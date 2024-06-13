Guest arrives at her dad’s wedding an entire year early. Photo / Getty Images

Nobody wants to be late for a wedding, but an entire year too early is probably more embarrassing.

Llarissa Pye, 29, lives in the Canary Islands but when her father, 53, told her he was getting married, she was more than happy to fly “last minute” to the UK for his big day.

Unfortunately, in her excitement, Pye neglected to listen to the full wedding details when he shared the good news and arrived an entire year too early.

It wasn’t until Pye was on the runway, preparing to fly 2700km that something felt wrong.

Having messaged her family that morning to say, “I’m at the airport; see you in a few hours”, Pye was about to take off when a barrage of messages from her family alerted her to the fact that something was amiss.

As with most mishaps, various errors went undetected prior to Pye boarding her flight. Pye told SWNS that she had previously shared her flight details with her dad, saying “I’d sent my flights through but [he] hadn’t seen it said 2024.”

It was last December when Pye’s first father shared the news that he was newly engaged to his partner of three years. Pye admits that her dad said “‘It’s on my birthday next year,’ which is June 2″ but in her elation, she told SWNS that all she heard was “We’re sorry it’s short notice, we understand if you can’t make it.”

And by short notice, she presumed it would take place in June of this year.

With that in mind, Pye rushed around to get herself organised; booking a NZ$412 one-way flight and hastily arranging a colleague to cover her work shift. All was going to plan until she arrived at the airport.

READ MORE: 13 travel mistakes even experts make

Guest flies 2700km to attend a wedding. Arrives one year too early. Photo / Getty Images

Having turned her phone to sleep mode, Pye was unaware that her family was urgently trying to get through to her. Unsuspecting, she settled into the 4-hour plane journey.

Fortunately, moments before take-off, the unlucky guest saw her phone notifications, rang her dad and the blunder was revealed.

With few ways to rectify the problem, Pye and her dad “were just laughing down the phone” and Pye flew to the UK regardless.

Fortunately, the journey wasn’t a complete fail. The New York Post reported that while in England, Pye took the opportunity to “try on bridesmaid dresses and catch up with her friends and family”, before returning to the Canary Islands on June 4.

While a one-year “heads up” might be considered short notice to her father, the pair still find their combined errors amusing, with Pye communicating her plans to her dad throughout the booking process.

Pye insists that she is usually “fairly organised”, and while she set off for her father’s wedding an entire year early, she did coordinate her last-minute travel plans at record speed - so who are we to argue?