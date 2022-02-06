Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Travel

Unforgettable bike rides for Aotearoa Bike Challenge month

4 minutes to read
Celebrate Aotearoa Bike Challenge month with a bike ride. Photo / Supplied

Celebrate Aotearoa Bike Challenge month with a bike ride. Photo / Supplied

By
Anna Sarjeant

Not for sale

February marks Aotearoa Bike Challenge Month. A full 28-days when the nation is encouraged to cycle anywhere, anytime and to bring everyone else along for the (literal) ride.

Participants can sign up at , earn points and win prizes.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.