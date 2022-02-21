Disney has revealed plans for a model village that film fans will never have to leave. Photo / Supplied

Disney has revealed plans for a model village that film fans will never have to leave. Photo / Supplied

Disney is moving into property development, earmarking a 618 acre plot for a housing project franchise dubbed 'Storyliving'.

Better known for theme parks and animated films, the Walt Disney Company has announced it will be putting its 'imagineers' to the task of designing residential areas outside of the resorts.

Last week the company announced the new business venture in the Coachella Valley, Palm Springs.

Chairman of Disney Parks, Josh D'Amaro said it was about expanding beyond the holiday resorts.

Cotino: Disney Parks Chairman describes the town as an extension of the park experience. Photo / Supplied

"Our job is to turn dreams into a reality," said D'Amaro. "Every time we reach a new horizon, we start to dream a little bigger, we look for new ways to tell our story and connect to new people."

Aimed at lifelong fans of the film franchises and theme park holidays, he says the plan is to bring "experiences beyond the theme parks."

Residential and community buildings have been designed by Disney's Imagineers. Photo / Supplied

Called 'Cotino' the site of the first residential village was selected as a location which was once home to Walt and Lillian Disney.

While details are scarce, there are some features that will carry over from other parts of Disney's parks and businesses.

Cotino will be modeled as an oasis in the Palm Springs desert operated by the Walt Disney Co. Photo / Supplied

Some neighbourhoods will be designed for over 55s and feature community centres operated by Walt Disney cast members.

The development in the desert will feature a 24-acre oasis beach park run by Disney and open to the public with day passes.

Scottsdale-based developer DMB Development has been tasked with delivering the 'House of Mouse' developments, however Walt Disney Co. says that their 'imagineering' will have creative oversight on the project.

The 618-acre plot plans to have space for an over 55s village. Photo / Supplied

Celebration: Disney's Forgotten Model Village

Cotino may sound like a new direction but some might see Disney as going over old ground.

Across the States in Florida, the "Storyliving" proposal will sound like a sequel to residents of 'Celebration'.

The Town of Celebration in Florida was designed by the Walt Disney Company. Photo / Bobak Ha'Eri, Wikimedia Commons

In 1990 the Walt Disney Company broke ground on the 3,000 household development on the edge of the Epcot theme park in Osceola County.

The candy-coloured houses and mid-century housing is straight out of a Disney Film.

Held together by the vision of Michael Beirut, the designer was hired to draw out the parks, street layouts and even manhole covers and signage.

The first residents were selected from a lottery, having put down $1000 "Utopian city"

Alligators in the man made pond were not in the script. Signs warn of the very real peril which is in stark contrast to Adventure Land in the Florida resort.

The town and its Walt-Disney origins returned to the headlines in 2020 following a grisly murder case against resident Anthony Todt. Osceola County police charged Todt with the murders of his wife and three children, whose bodies had been hidden in the family home in Celebration.

Celebration: The model village designed by Disney is home to 11,000 residents. Photo / Adam R, CC

Today, any connection to the entertainment giant is now largely forgotten. Although, many of the buildings bare resemblance to those in the Magic Kingdom.

Having sold the model village in 2004, the sleepy town is now a far cry from the theme parks other people might come to Florida for.