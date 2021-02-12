Disney starring role in Orlando's first pandemic tourism adverts

Post-pandemic Disney World remains a big draw for the local Florida Tourism board. Photo / AP, Supplied

Tourism officials in Orlando are launching their first full-scale marketing campaign since the pandemic, and it's aimed at tourists located within driving distance in the southeast US.

The $2.2 million advertising campaign launched this month is targeted for spring and summer travel to potential visitors living in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

The campaign, called "The Wonder Remains," includes TV ads, YouTube videos, digital ads, social media ads, e-newsletters and website content.

"It's critical that we connect with audiences that are currently making travel plans to ensure our share of the market and showcase the innovative safety measures implemented throughout Orlando," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando.

Along with highlighting Orlando's theme parks and restaurants, the campaign emphasises the safety measures that have been taken at its tourist attractions to protect tourists from the new coronavirus.

"The Central Florida region has gone above and beyond to create a safe and sanitised guest experience," said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. "I believe this campaign will reach individuals who are prepared to travel to a well-prepared destination for much needed recreation."

Before the start of the pandemic almost a year ago, Orlando was the most visited tourist destination in the US, attracting 75 million visitors in 2018.

Walt Disney World - one of the US's busiest theme parks - is partially open to visitors, and remains a big draw for the area.

Tourists travelling to visit the leisure resorts and theme parks has been credited with keeping Orlando Airport one of the busiest transport hubs in North America.

Last year, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said the increased air traffic was a positive sign for the area and credited the area's ongoing appeal to these theme parks.

"People flying in and going to Disney or Universal," Dyer told the November Orange County coronavirus press conference. "Those are two of the safer places I can think of to go and not worry as much about whether you might contract COVID because of the social distancing and other practices that they've put in place."

- Associated Press