Air New Zealand polls public to name newest planes A320neo

ZK-NHF is the newest addition to Air New Zealand's fleet. Photo / Supplied

Air New Zealand has welcomed the newest addition to its fleet straight from Toulouse.

The A320neo travelled 21,000km from the European headquarters of Airbus to Auckland and is the first of two of the new, narrowbody passenger planes on order.

The second plane is scheduled to will arrive next week.

Touching down last night on the tarmac of Auckland Airport, it is the first new plane to join the fleet from Airbus since 2019.

PLANEY✍️ MC ✍️ PLANE✍️ FACE✍️ — Air New Zealand✈️ (@FlyAirNZ) November 3, 2021

Chief pilot Captain Morgan said he was "personally excited" to receive the new planes, as the airline gets ready to review their international routes post-Covid.

ZK-NHF flew one of the longest deliveries taken by Airbus, with stopovers at Gander in Canada, Los Angeles and Honolulu. It's not everyday that a plane in Air New Zealand livery touches down in Newfoundland.

Air New Zealand A320 delivery flight from Toulouse, spending a quiet evening at Gander Airport #AirNewZealand #GanderAirport #AlliedAviation pic.twitter.com/hccZGaF8hy — Dion Faulkner (@Deltafox007) October 30, 2021

The mid-to-long haul planes are set to be deployed on Australian routes and service air links to Rarotonga from next year, with Wi-fi, entertainment systems and seating for up to 165 passengers.

"It won't be sitting on the tarmac for long, before it's jetting out of Auckland across the Tasman and into the Pacific Islands. We're starting to gear up now so it's a tremendously exciting time for the team at Air New Zealand."

The new craft inject a bit of youth into the fleet, bringing the average age to 6.7 years.

"They're going to deliver very efficient and sustainable customer journeys," said Morgan.

Fresh out of France: The Airbus A320 Neo arrived in Auckland Last night. Photo / Supplied

Polling suggestions for new names via the airline's social media, the public have taken the opportunity to 'let fly' their thoughts.

Planey McPlaneface is currently top of the poll, however hot on its tail is Pekapeka.

In honour of the 'bird of the year', the 'Bat Plane' has a great ring to it.

However the "Neo" has taken film-fans in the direction of a different superhero, with Matrix related names also popular. Keanu Reeves or Rāpeti Mā, the "White rabbit"