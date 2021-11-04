Man gets tattoo on a plane in risky stunt

Getting a tattoo from a friend is one thing, but doing it on a plane is a whole new level of risk. Photo / Steven Lozano, Unsplash

Getting a tattoo from a friend is one thing, but doing it on a plane is a whole new level of risk. Photo / Steven Lozano, Unsplash

People do some pretty interesting, if not downright disturbing things while stuck on a plane.

They hang their hair over other passengers' entertainment screens, make Tiktok videos of passenger rampages and even try to open plane doors mid-flight.

In some cases, they try giving their friends a tattoo, while the aircraft is landing.

Instagram account Passenger Shaming recently shared a video of someone allegedly doing just that, with the light-hearted caption "Thoughts and prayers for no turbulence".

The clip shows a man appearing to use a portable tattoo gun on his friend's hand, which was outstretched on an open tray table. The table was splattered with ink and the design itself is unclear.

The video has been liked nearly 12,000 times and was originally posted on an account called Sucky Tattoos.

Many people expressed their disbelief and disgust at the act.

One user commented: "This is absolutely revolting."

Another wrote: "I'm just thinking of the tiny blood microspatters all over that tray."

People also said the video raised concerns about the level of sanitation on planes.

"I'm constantly going to wonder what in AF happened in the seat before me now," wrote one user.

While someone else commented: "Showing this to my husband so he can quit making fun of me for alcohol wiping the entire area every time we sit down on a plane."

According to TSA, tattoo guns can be carried in both hand luggage in the US along with ink in containers that are 100ml or less.