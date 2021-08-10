World's best airport named: New Zealand airports plummet in Skytrax rankings

World's best airport: Qatar's Doha International Airport has landed top place ahead of next year's FIFA World Cup. Photo / Levi Meir Clancy, Unsplash

Dubbed the 'Oscars of the Skies' the Skytrax World Airport Awards are one of the airline industry's most prestigious red-carpet events. Like their Hollywood counterpart, there was plenty of drama this year.

After years of dominance Singapore's Changi Airport has been dethroned by a rising runway in the Persian Gulf.

Qatar's Hamad International has been named the best airport in the world for 2021.

Second place went to Tokyo's Haneda airport, before Changi which landed third place.

Toykyo Haneda's ranking was boosted by its performance during the Olympic Games. Photo / Tango Tsuttie, Unsplash

The multi-time winner of the grand prize, award Singapore International did not leave the awards empty handed. It was named the World's best airport in the 10-15 Million passenger category and owners of the World's Best Airport Staff.

However it was transport hubs getting match fit for world sporting fixtures following a prolonged Covid-19 downturn that saw other airports steal Changi' crown.

"As travel hubs worldwide have been impacted by the pandemic, Hamad International Airport was undeterred by the global travel disruptions and continued with its expansion plans while introducing additional airport health and safety standards," said Skytrax's Edward Plaisted.

Changi airport's Jewel terminal in Singapore International Airport. Photo / Supplied

As the gateway to the world's biggest sporting event next year, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to bring hundreds of thousands of international visitors to Qatar.

Not even the Covid-19 pandemic can dent enthusiasm for the Football World Cup.

Similarly, it was Tokyo Haneda's pledge for Airport Cleanliness during the delayed 2020 Olympics that saw it named the best airport in Asia and second best overall.

The olympic year also provided a good haul for Japans airports.

Tokyo had two airports in the top 5 with Narita International Airport also making the list, alongside Osaka's Kansai International Airport in 9th.

Germany's Munich Airport took the award for Europe's Best Airport from London's Heathrow Airport. However the UK's largest airport kept the best in category for large airport 20-25million passengers.

Christchurch Airport plummeted 14 places in the Skytrax rankings. Photo / Josh Methven, Unsplash

Rising stars in the awards was China's super airport Guangzhou Baiyun. Carrying 35-45 million passengers a year, China's best airport landed at number 14, up from number 30 last year.

New Zealand and Australian airports were not completely overflown, however they did suffer from a year with closed borders.

Auckland Airport crashed out of the top thirty at number 35, falling six places.

Christchurch Airport fell 14 places to 79. Similarly Sydney International Airport lost two places, landing at 28.

The World's Top Airports 2021