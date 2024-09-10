Air New Zealand flight NZ284, destined for Singapore, departed Auckland shortly after 1pm before circling back over Sydney. Photo / Flightradar24

Morgan said the issue did not present a safety risk to customers onboard.

“Impacted customers will be re-accommodated on the next available service. We thank customers for their patience and understanding as we work to get them to their destination.”

Flightradar24 data showed the Boeing 777-300ER circling off the West Coast of Auckland about 7pm. It was estimated to have landed shortly before 8pm, nearly seven hours after take off.

Air NZ confirmed it was not an emergency incident.

It comes after a domestic Air NZ flight from Auckland to Wellington was forced to divert to Christchurch this morning due to an issue with the hydraulic system.

Morgan said Air New Zealand said the plane needed a “longer runway” for landing.

A passenger on board flight NZ0405 said those on board were told two out of three brakes were reportedly not working.

It did not attempt a landing at Wellington Airport.

Earlier this month, an Air New Zealand plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Wellington Airport after its engine caught fire.

Flames flare from the engine of an Air New Zealand plane as it makes an emergency landing at Wellington Airport on September 1. Photo / Lauren Crawford-Flett

Dramatic live video captured the ATR 72 aircraft’s approach with thick smoke billowing from an engine.

A livestream video of the incident showed passengers having to jump about a metre from the plane’s doors on to the tarmac.

Two people were treated for minor injuries.