An Air New Zealand flight out of Auckland has returned after seven hours in the air following an “onboard computer issue”.
Flight NZ284, destined for an 11-hour trip to Singapore, was scheduled to depart Auckland shortly after 10am, but took off at 1.14pm. It then flew to Sydney before turning around mid-air and heading back to New Zealand.
Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan said pilots identified an onboard computer issue that required maintenance.
“The decision was made to return to Auckland in order for our team to conduct the appropriate maintenance actions and ensure the aircraft can return to service as quickly as possible.”