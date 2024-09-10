Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel
Updated

Air New Zealand flight to Singapore returns after seven hours in air due to ‘computer issue’

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
KiwiRail fined over health and safety breaches, Auckland school responds after fake bomb stunt goes viral and the Princess of Wales shares an update on her cancer journey.

An Air New Zealand flight out of Auckland has returned after seven hours in the air following an “onboard computer issue”.

Flight NZ284, destined for an 11-hour trip to Singapore, was scheduled to depart Auckland shortly after 10am, but took off at 1.14pm. It then flew to Sydney before turning around mid-air and heading back to New Zealand.

Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan said pilots identified an onboard computer issue that required maintenance.

“The decision was made to return to Auckland in order for our team to conduct the appropriate maintenance actions and ensure the aircraft can return to service as quickly as possible.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Air New Zealand flight NZ284, destined for Singapore, departed Auckland shortly after 1pm before circling back over Sydney. Photo / Flightradar24
Air New Zealand flight NZ284, destined for Singapore, departed Auckland shortly after 1pm before circling back over Sydney. Photo / Flightradar24

Morgan said the issue did not present a safety risk to customers onboard.

“Impacted customers will be re-accommodated on the next available service. We thank customers for their patience and understanding as we work to get them to their destination.”

Flightradar24 data showed the Boeing 777-300ER circling off the West Coast of Auckland about 7pm. It was estimated to have landed shortly before 8pm, nearly seven hours after take off.

Air NZ confirmed it was not an emergency incident.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It comes after a domestic Air NZ flight from Auckland to Wellington was forced to divert to Christchurch this morning due to an issue with the hydraulic system.

Morgan said Air New Zealand said the plane needed a “longer runway” for landing.

A passenger on board flight NZ0405 said those on board were told two out of three brakes were reportedly not working.

It did not attempt a landing at Wellington Airport.

Earlier this month, an Air New Zealand plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Wellington Airport after its engine caught fire.

Flames flare from the engine of an Air New Zealand plane as it makes an emergency landing at Wellington Airport on September 1. Photo / Lauren Crawford-Flett
Flames flare from the engine of an Air New Zealand plane as it makes an emergency landing at Wellington Airport on September 1. Photo / Lauren Crawford-Flett

Dramatic live video captured the ATR 72 aircraft’s approach with thick smoke billowing from an engine.

A livestream video of the incident showed passengers having to jump about a metre from the plane’s doors on to the tarmac.

Two people were treated for minor injuries.

Save

Latest from Travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel