A plane has made an emergency landing in Wellington this afternoon after an engine caught fire. Photo / Romeo Wellington

An Air New Zealand aircraft has made an emergency landing at Wellington Airport this afternoon after its engine caught fire.

Dramatic live video captured the aircraft’s approach with thick smoke billowing from an engine just after 4pm.

Fire and Emergency were advised of the incident but were stood down upon arrival, saying “Crash Fire” teams extinguished the blaze.

A livestream video of the incident shows passengers having to jump about a metre from the plane’s doors onto the tarmac.