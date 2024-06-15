Where to celebrate Matariki in New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

A time of remembrance, reflection and renewal. Here are seven ways to celebrate Matariki this year.

Matariki, the Māori New Year, is a time of great cultural and spiritual significance in New Zealand. This annual event marks the appearance of the Matariki star cluster, also known as Pleiades, in the early morning sky.

When these nine stars become visible, it signifies the start of a new year in the Māori lunar calendar. Matariki comes from the phrase “Ngā mata o te ariki Tāwhirimātea”, “the eyes of the god Tāwhirimātea” and translates to “little eyes”, highlighting the stars’ role as important markers of time and seasonal change.

The exact date varies each year, as it is determined by the appearance of the Matariki star cluster in the predawn sky. But this year, the public holiday lands on Friday, June 28.

Read more: Theme for Matariki 2024 announced - ‘Matariki Heri Kai’

Why is Matariki important?

The celebration of Matariki is multifaceted, encompassing cultural, spiritual and environmental elements. Culturally, it honours Māori heritage and provides a platform for passing down traditions and knowledge to younger generations. Spiritually, the rise of the Matariki stars is seen as a time for renewal, offering a chance to connect deeply with the natural world and the cosmos. Environmentally, Matariki encourages sustainable practices and respect for the land, promoting activities that connect with nature. This unique celebration not only marks the beginning of a new year but also serves as a powerful reminder of the interconnectedness of all life.

The Matariki star system, also known as the Pleiades and the reappearance of which marks the Māori New Year, will be celebrated later this month.

Matariki is celebrated on the Friday closest to the new moon after the rising of the Matariki star cluster, and schools and workplaces close to celebrate and participate in Matariki cultural festivities.

Matariki activities around New Zealand

Auckland

Auckland has a ton of events lined up for Matariki, from the curated events of Matariki Festival 2024 to communal events at the waterfront, and a Kai Māori Masterclass with Peter Gordon.

Celebrate Matariki at Auckland’s waterfront with a range of events. Enjoy workshops, games, DJs, kai and a special ceremony for connection, remembrance and renewal at Silo Park and Wynyard Quarter. Attend the light show at Silo Park on June 15. Enjoy Matariki-themed activities at Karanga Plaza on June 29, and have a whole day of fun with Māori games expert Harko Brown at Silo Park on July 7 — all for free.

On June 27, honour Matariki through a three-hour masterclass, where you’ll learn how to prepare Peter Gordon’s Kai Māori favourites, including creamed pāua and fry bread, twice cooked kūmara with kawakawa pesto, hāngī pork with watercress and pumpkin broth, and marae pudding with poached fruit and custard. This event will not only teach you how to prepare the best food for Matariki, but also invites guests to discover new products from all around the country and the Pacific. Book now at homelandnz.com.

For more events around Auckland, visit matarikifestival.org.nz

Auckland's Harbour Bridge will be lit up for Matariki Festival 2024. Photo / Malay Nayak

Wellington

Welcome the Māori New Year in a uniquely Wellington way with the two main Matariki events in the city: Mana Moana Pōneke, which falls over the weekends between June 15-30 at the Whairepo Lagoon, and Matariki Ahi Kā from June 27 to 30 at the Wellington waterfront.

Before attending Matariki Ahi Kā's memorable celebrations at the end of the month, you can enjoy a series of indigenous short films showcasing stories about the ocean, magically projected on a water screen at the Whairepo Lagoon.

Meanwhile, Matariki Ahi Kā invites you to enjoy an immersive walk-through experience at Wellington’s waterfront, where you’ll enjoy fire displays, projections and performances, culminating in a ceremony to honour those who have passed. As part of the celebration, everyone is invited to write down names, memories, and hopes to place in baskets which will then be released into flames to become stars through the “Pōhutukawa and Hiwa-i-te-rangi” ceremony. Enjoy a night filled with excitement and community building by sharing kai with friends and whānau and enjoying the live performances.

For more Matariki events in Wellington, visit wellington.govt.nz

Write your aspirations and tribute on a piece of paper, throw them in the fire, and let them reach the night sky. Photo / 123rf

Arrowtown

Matariki Arrowtown Kā-Muriwai has a ton of events lined up for Matariki, all centred on the theme of Bringing Whānau Together. The community event was established over a decade ago and is passionate about advocating community. This year, the activities, performances and experiences span Buckingham St from 3.30pm to 8.30pm on June 28, and feature Māori educational experiences in Arrowtown Athenaeum Hall and Lakes District Museum, including two stages for entertainment.

The event ends with a community whānau stage where people can warm themselves by the fire, while also ticking off the three main elements of Matariki: Hunga Nui (Remembrance), Ahunga Nui (Celebrating today), and Manako Nui (Future aspirations) under the night sky. Check out the full line-up of events at arrowtown.com

Matariki Arrowtown Kā-Muriwai has been running for a decade and features a range of events centred on the theme of Bringing Whānau Together. Photo / Supplied by Annabel, Matariki Arrowtown Lights Festival

Rotorua

Celebrate Matariki at Te Puia, one of New Zealand’s premier geothermal and Māori cultural sites. Join the Hautapu Ceremony, led by NZMACI Pou Tāhū Te Waata Cribb and Te Rāngai Kawa – Te Tokotoru a Manawakotokoto, for an authentic, deep, cultural celebration that pays deep respect to the ancestral practices as you welcome the Māori New Year.

From 4.30am to 7am on Friday June 28, guests will experience a three-part ceremony. It begins with Te Tirohanga, looking to the stars and making predictions for the year. Next, Taki Mōteatea honours those who have passed by calling their names, allowing their spirits to become stars. The final part, Te Whāngai i ngā whetū, involves cooking food representing the four stars associated with food in umu/hāngī. The event concludes with reconnecting, enjoying food, singing, and storytelling. For more information, check out tepuia.com/event/matariki

Celebrate Matariki at Te Puia, a premier geothermal and Māori cultural site in New Zealand. Photo / RotoruaNZ

Queenstown

Indulge in gourmet dining while stargazing with the Matariki Celestial Feast at Rosewood Matakauri (Friday, June 28). Welcome the Māori New Year with a night of delicious food, either by their seasonally curated five-course tasting menu or the à la carte offerings. After a night of great food, you’ll also get to immerse yourself in a guided Night Sky experience, spearheaded by a local astrophysicist and qualified astro-tourism guides. This experience promises an astronomical journey that connects you with the wonders of the Southern Hemisphere’s celestial tapestry, from galaxies, constellations, and other galactic mysteries, through licensed laser pointers, night binoculars, and state-of-the-art telescopes. Visit rosewoodhotels.com

Dine and stargaze to celebrate Matariki at Queenstown. Photo / 123rf

Christchurch

Between June 17- 30, The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora will be hosting a number of events that will celebrate Matariki through art and creativity. The collection of events range from free to paid entry, and indoor and outdoor activities that people can visit and interact with. Experience the Te Waiatatanga Mai o Te Atua (Song of the Gods) for the first time, a brand-new exhibition at the Observatory tower which tells a version of the Ngāi Tahu creation story, as written down in 1849 by Matiaha Tiramōrehu.

The Matariki Midwinter Celebration invites attendees to honour a loved one who made a significant impact this year. UC astrophysicist John Forbes will discuss astronomy in “The Births of Star Clusters and Interstellar Interlopers”. The two-night Garden City Mākete will feature local artisans, live performances, and food offerings. Finally, book tickets for the Kapa Haka in the Great Hall on June 30 and watch local rōpū celebrations via a cultural performance. Visit artscentre.org.nz

Culturally connect with the community by joining the Kapa Haka in the Great Hall. Photo / Getty Images

Ōtaki, Kāpiti Coast

This year, the main street of Ōtaki will come alive with Matariki Ramaroa, lighting up the skies of Kāpiti for the third year running.

Matariki Ramaroa is an annual arts festival running from June 28-30, filled with live music, Māori visual arts exhibitions, illumination, and a big street party held on the main street on the last day of the festival. From 3pm to 8pm, the street party transforms into a celebration filled with live local music, pop-up karaoke, a Tamariki zone, bouncy castles, market stalls, and interactive “AR” artworks. For more info, visit matariki.maorilandfilm.co.nz



