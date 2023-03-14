Whanganui artist Mike Marsh's mural at Munch in Palmerston North tells the story of the eatery's owner, Veronica James. It is part of the new Coastal Arts Trail. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui artist Mike Marsh's mural at Munch in Palmerston North tells the story of the eatery's owner, Veronica James. It is part of the new Coastal Arts Trail. Photo / Supplied

I’m married to an artist. There’s art everywhere, on the walls, in cupboards, lofts, on our phones, garage, shed, on our TV, everywhere.

The other day I went into our living room to enjoy a cup of tea, only to find my wife Kate had decided that the light in that particular room, at that particular time of day, made the perfect painting environment. All furniture had been moved, and any hopes of me enjoying that space were dashed, even though there is a perfectly good factory-sized studio she could be using.

I joke a lot about it but I wouldn’t change a thing. I love living in a creative household and I love working with creative people. When the opportunity to enjoy a week discovering galleries and studios along The Coastal Arts Trail came up though, I did wonder if that may be an art overload of sorts, however, I was soon corrected.

In Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatū, I was blown away by not only the number of artists and galleries but the variety. Only in strong rural communities like these do you get a chance to meet and chat with the actual artists in their creative spaces and homes.

I could never manage to see everything but I gave it a bloody good shot. Here are my gallery and studio discoveries, roughly in order of my trip, I hope it encourages you to pack your car and head down the coast so you too can create your very own arty road trip.

TARANAKI

Govett Brewster Art Gallery, Len Lye Centre, New Plymouth

The design of this gallery is breathtaking, inside and out. Discover the history of New Zealander Len Lye, an artist well ahead of his time, who discovered colour film during the world of black and white, his installation ideas and designs are on show at the gallery. An absolute must-see and the food across the road is superb.

Gover St Gallery, New Plymouth

This gallery keeps it real by keeping it local. A large converted car dealership space has been turned into a very groovy-looking art gallery and creative store. There are dozens of local artists’ works on display here, you could spend hours going through it all. There is an exhibition space at the back of the gallery for featured artists and also an opportunity for all local and emerging talents to display and sell their art here which helps give the store its unique variety and feel-good vibes.

Fenton St Arts Collective, Stratford

This super creative hub, once an old Art deco Lawyers building, is now converted by local couple Jo Stallard and Stuart Greenhill. A hive of creative talent with artists all merging into its rooms, popping out for coffee and cake in the downstairs cafe and store. Such a cool pad to hang out in. If you appreciate Gin then you’re in for a treat. Stuart has a Gin distillery and creates the most unique gin I’ve tasted. Here are some of their award winning Pioneer gins botanical ingredients: Juniper, Kawakawa, Angelica, Oak wine Staves, Tarata, Horopito, Honey & Manuka etc. I’ve never had 7 gin tastings in one go before. Needless to say, I left this gallery with a massive grin on my face and had to ask my wife to drive ... at 11 am!

Quirky Fox, Hāwera

This divine little boutique gallery has several selected limited edition and open edition art prints. It also has a framing service. The very happy and helpful team at quirky Fox make a trip to Hawera worth it.

From out of the blue studio gallery, Opunake

This textile-focused gallery is a work of art in itself. Owner Viv has created a fibre and textiles environment out on the stunning coastal spot of Opunake. Viv’s weaving studio is home to two beautiful looms where artists can come and experiment with the woven format. Viv has created a completely sustainable art form. All her fibres and dyes are grown and created from plants, berries, leaves and roots in her garden. I have a small book Viv gifted me, it is completely handmade with every page inside made of different papers and materials and dyes lovingly created from Viv’s home. It is the most beautiful little book.

Gallery Pātea, Pātea

Worth popping into when heading on from Taranaki to Whanganui. A lovely little gallery on the edge of town with some very beautiful hand-selected local art pieces. Also good to say you’ve been to Pātea.





WHANGANUI

Lockett Gallery

A book lover’s dream. This fabulous Gallery is an exhibition space exclusively for book illustrators. Illustrations showcased as prints and posters are rare and unique, making this a must-go to for all book lovers and lovers of illustration. The gallery has original art, prints, books and merchandise available. Also worth mentioning is the fabulous and very well stocked bookstore next door.

NZ Glassworks

If you are keen on new experiences then this is it. I thought I was going to a gallery of glassworks but instead found myself downtown, heading into an old factory that started warming up as I entered. I was surrounded by stunning glass sculptures, vases, hangings and chandeliers, but what really threw me was when I looked down into the factory’s lower level and saw Glass blowers, hard at work, crafting their art in a blazing furnace that was getting warmer with every step I took inside. You can sit on the balcony above and spend hours watching these artists at work, it’s amazing. I met Hot Glass artist Katie Brown after she had finished a 3-hour shift by the kiln and the first thing I asked her was how much water she drank each day. Katie helped create this space for local glass artists to share and she is kept busy both at NZ glassworks and her own gallery Brown & Co up the road.

Brown and Co

As I just said, this gallery belonging to Katie Brown is close to NZ Glassworks making her commute between galleries and creating her glass pieces a breeze. Katie has an international following, remember those giant glass bulbs at Cloonies restaurant in Auckland? yep, that’s Katie’s work.

Sarjeant on Quay

Of the Whanganui art scene, the Sarjeant would be more like the General of this fleet of galleries. Its grand building and placement down by the river act as a base for most art lovers visiting Whanganui. With its fabulous gallery space and impressive Serjeant collection, must-see exhibitions and gorgeous gallery store, you would be wise to put aside more than your usual gallery viewing time to fully enjoy the Serjeant. A great place to start your Whanganui art trip as most of the galleries I visited were within a 5-minute walking distance from here.

Space Gallery

Just round the corner from the Serjeant. This old wool packing building lovingly converted into gallery space and upstairs open planned artist studios is a creative dream working space. The downstairs gallery flows beautifully and has great variety in its collection. I had a tour upstairs and roamed the gorgeous converted studio spaces available, such a wonderfully creative environment to work in.

Quartz, Museum of Studio Ceramics

Studio Potter Rick Rudd’s incredible ceramics collection is one of a kind. I have no idea how they managed to get all those pieces into one building. Epic!





MANAWATU

Pokapa Gallery, Bulls

A worthy road trip stops in. Gallery owner Andrea is a breath of fresh air in this local arts community, hosting workshops and helping local artists connect and engage with the public. A fab and fun little gallery to enjoy on your travels and if you have time, pop across the road to the French antique shop, a great way to explore France ... in Bulls.

Feilding and District Art Society, Feilding

How wonderful is Feilding? Another reason to explore galleries, you end up in off-the-beaten-track towns like Feilding and can’t believe you haven’t been there sooner. Such a pretty town. I was given a wonderful tour of the Feilding and District Art Society by Manager Karis Evans. This hard-working team dedicates itself to encouraging creative expression within its community. Great local art is on display in the downstairs galleries as well as workshops both downstairs and upstairs.

The Art Studio & Gallery, Feilding

Gallery and studio to artist Joe McMenamin, well known for his Aotearoa prints and native bird paintings on wood which are all on display here. Joe holds painting classes for the public. Joe is happy to show and discuss artwork and techniques and has also coloured the town with his stunning street murals which you will see dotted throughout fielding.

Te Manawa Palmerston North

Impressive large gallery in the heart of town. Boasting local, national and International art and exhibitions. If you have kids with you, then take advantage of the family-friendly Te Manawa museum.

Zimmerman, Palmerston North

Zimmerman exhibits contemporary artists’ works, both established and emerging. Just across from Te Manawa, it has a lovely exhibition space you can see from the street, while further inside the gallery is a larger display of artists’ pieces. A wonderful mix of sculpture and paintings and quite a unique experience.

The Square Edge, Palmerston North

If you are looking for a creative hub in a community, look no further. Karen and her team at The square edge have put in some serious mahi to help renovate this amazing art deco building into a creative centre right in the heart of town. With an art store, multiple gallery spaces, exhibitions, book store, artist studios, frame shops etc there will always be something here to wow and delight you. It also has the coolest food store next door which smells amazing!

The Art Studio, Palmerston North

The last gallery and studio I visited on my holiday and so worth it. Artist and owner Vonnie Sterritt Lovingly restored an old fish and chippie store into a beautiful home, gallery and studio. Such a delight to chat with, Vonnie’s collection of landscapes is worth checking out. She also runs painting classes from her studio.