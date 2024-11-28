Black Friday deals 2024: Dyson, Samsung, Adidas and many more

Black Friday deals top picks

Dyson: Huge discounts on vacuums, hair care, fans and air purifiers

Stax: Up to 70% off sitewide

Adidas: Up to 40% off 4 (20% off)

Ecosa: Up to 35% off

Mighty Ape: Up to 50% off toys. Up to 30% off electronics

Adore Beauty: Up to 50% off

Sephora: 15% off with no minimum spend. 20% off with $120 minimum spend

Calvin Klein: Up to 40% off sitewide

Tommy Hilfiger: Up to 40% off sitewide

Puma: Up to 70% off

The Athlete’s Foot: Sale on fit favourites

The Iconic: 30 to 50% off dresses and 40 to 50% off sneakers

Black Friday home and kitchen deals

Dyson

Save $445 on Dyson V11 Advanced vacuum: $844 down from $1,299

Save $600 on Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum: $799 down from $1,399

Save $550 on Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum: $549 down from $1,099 Save $272 on Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan: $777 down from 1,049

Samsung

Save $2,650.95 on Samsung 85″ QLED QE1D 4K Smart TV: $2,649 down from $5,299.95

Save $2,000.95 on Samsung 75″ QLED QE1D 4K Smart TV: $1,999 down from $3,999.95

Save $2,330.95 on Samsung 55″ Neo QLED 4K QN90D Smart AI TV: $2,069 down from $4,399.95

DeLonghi

30% off Magnifica Evo Silver Black: $629 down from $899

50% off La Specialista Maestro Cold Brew Metal: $899 down from $1,799.99

38% off MultiGrill 1100: $249 down from $399.99

KitchenAid

Save $250 on KitchenAid Artisan Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer KSM70: $999 down from $1,249

Save $230 on Classic Tilt-Head Stand Mixer KSM45: $599 down from $829 Save $60 on 13 Cup Food Processor: $399 down from $459

Save $100 on K400 Variable Speed Blender: $399 down from 499

Amazon

34% off Ninja Creami Deluxe 11-In-1 Ice Cream Maker: $326.37 down from $494.49

59% off Scanpan Impact 6-Piece Cookware Set: $328.57 down from $801.10

53% off ECOVACS Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop DEEBOT N10: $416.48 down from $878.02

35% off Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine: $712.09 down from $1,097.80

Black Friday fashion and footwear deals

Cotton On: Save 30% off sitewide

Lululemon: Great deals on many popular styles

The Athletes Foot: Fit favourites on sale

Surfstitch: up to 70% off

Platypus NZ: Up to 60% off

Lorna Jane NZ: 40% off selected styles

Hype DC NZ: Up To 50% off

Vans NZ: Up to 50% off

Dr Martens NZ: Up to 40% off

Black Friday tech deals

HP

45% off HP 17.3-inch Laptop 17-cn3028TU, Silver: $1539 down from $2,799

25% off HP 23.8-inch All-in-One Desktop PC: $1,574 down from $2,099

Shop More HP deals

Amazon

18% off Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with MagSafe Case (USB‑C): ​​​​​​​$360.44 down from $438.46

33% off Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro Wireless Earbuds: $295.60 down from $438.46

40% off Bose QuietComfort SC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $328.57 down from $549.40

Lenovo NZ

50% off ThinkPad L14 Gen 4 Intel: $1,491 down from $2,999

51% off ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 (Intel): $1,589 down from $3,299

40% off Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (16″, Gen 9): $1,479 down from $2,479.00

Black Friday sales on health and beauty

Mermade: Up to 70% off

Shaver Shop: Up to 75% off

LookFantastic: Up to 40% off

Current Body: Up to 30% off

Black Friday luggage deals

Samsonite NZ: Up to 40% off suitcases. Up to 30% off backpacks and bags

FAQs

Which stores have Black Friday deals in New Zealand?

Most brands get involved in Black Friday sales and this year is no different. We have researched and put together a complete list of New Zealand stores that are involved in this year’s Black Friday event so you can check out their sales page.





*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission.

*Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.