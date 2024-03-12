The search for the perfect pair of white sneakers in NZ ends here! These iconic kicks are more than just footwear; they’re a statement piece that can elevate any outfit, from casual streetwear to a night out with friends in the town.

White sneakers are the epitome of effortless style and versatility. Their sleek and simple design offers a blank canvas for endless outfit possibilities, transforming effortlessly from casual errands to a polished evening look. While keeping them pristine might present a challenge (we’ll go more into detail on that later), their timeless appeal and ability to imbue any outfit with confidence are undeniable.

Ready to step out in style and discover the best white sneakers in NZ? Keep reading as we unveil the hottest trends and most fashionable picks that will have you turning heads and feeling confident all day long.

Best white sneakers

The Veja Campo in white and beige pairs eco-conscious construction with Parisian flair. Tick both your style and sustainability boxes with this timeless sneaker.

If the trendiest white sneaker of the year award was a thing, we’d put the Adidas Samba right up there. What was originally used for casual games of football has revolutionised the sneaker world. Each few months comes slightly different variations of the same style, but this is our favourite.

The iconic Air Force 1 ‘07 redefines a legend. Crisp leather, a low-cut silhouette, and a nod to the original design make it a versatile classic. It’s comfort and heritage, ready for anything.

Once known for dominating the running scene (seriously, have you seen how many people are wearing them?), they’re now making waves in the casual world. Who can blame them? Comfort is king, and the Bondi 8 reigns supreme.

Reebok’s Club C sneakers, introduced in the 1980s, transcend their tennis heritage. Their clean lines and minimalist design make them a versatile choice for those who favour a classic aesthetic. Channel the on-court vibe by pairing them with tennis shorts, or embrace a ‘90s-inspired look with your favourite jeans.

Converse low-tops are loved by celebrities everywhere! From off-duty looks to evening wear these truly are the “go with anything” kicks you need. Our top pick is the white leather option as they offer a touch of durability compared to canvas and are significantly simpler to clean

Convenience meets comfort with this pair of Skechers. Effortlessly slip-on and go, while enjoying the stylish design that complements your everyday look. Say goodbye to struggling with laces. These Skechers are the perfect choice for busy days when you need to prioritise both style and ease.

Vans are a must-have for those who love a streetwear aesthetic. The Old Skool is full of personality, rugged, and lightweight. Made from durable canvas, the Old Skool features striking suede panels, as well as the iconic stripe along the side, keeping simplicity at the forefront of the design.

Crafted from premium white leather, the Puma Cali Dream elevates your everyday look with a flair of personality. The platform sole adds a touch of height and a confident stride, while the sleek silhouette and understated design ensure effortless pairing with any outfit.

The New Balance 9060 takes the dad shoe trend and injects it with a modern edge. Drawing inspiration from the brand’s iconic 99x series and 860v2, it boasts a comfortable mesh base and supportive overlays for a look that’s both stylish and functional.

White sneakers are a wardrobe staple. Photo / Supplied

Everything you need to know about white sneakers:

White sneakers are a wardrobe staple, but navigating the world of pristine kicks can be tricky. Here are some frequently asked questions to help you find your perfect pair:

1. How do I keep my white sneakers clean?

Regular cleaning is key! Use a damp cloth with a mild soap solution for everyday dirt. For tougher stains, a sneaker cleaning kit or a paste of baking soda and water can work wonders. Remember to test any cleaning product on an inconspicuous area first.

2. What material should I choose for white sneakers?

Leather offers a luxurious look and is relatively easy to clean. Canvas is breathable but can stain more easily. Consider a combination of materials like leather accents on a canvas shoe for a balance of style and practicality.

3. What styles of white sneakers are there?

The options are endless! From classic low-tops like Converse to platform sneakers for added height, chunky dad shoes for a trendy vibe, or minimalist silhouettes like the Veja Campo, there’s a white sneaker for every taste.

4. Can I wear white sneakers year-round?

While white sneakers are perfect for spring and summer, you can definitely rock them year-round with the right outfit. Opt for water-resistant materials for wetter weather and pair them with darker jeans or tights for a winter-ready look.

5. How do I style white sneakers?

The beauty of white sneakers is their versatility. They can dress up a casual outfit or add a relaxed touch to a more formal look. Pair them with jeans, dresses, skirts, or even joggers - the possibilities are endless!

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission.(* Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.)