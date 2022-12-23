Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Who won New Zealand sport in 2022?

Joel Kulasingham
By
20 mins to read
A tournament bracket to find out who really won the year in NZ sport. Photos / Photosport

A tournament bracket to find out who really won the year in NZ sport. Photos / Photosport

OPINION:

Sport, at its core, is really all about winning.

It’s one of the few things in life where winning is not only the ultimate goal but also celebrated — and there were many winners

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport