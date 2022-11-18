New Zealand's Suraj Singh (left) in action against Pakistan's Ali Asad in the men's 57kg bronze medal match. Photo / Getty

New Zealand wrestler Suraj Singh is celebrating a belated and bizarre Commonwealth Games bronze medal win following the disqualification of a competitor for an anti-doping violation.

The 23-year-old from Katikati competed in the men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling at Birmingham 2022.

Because there were only 10 athletes competing in the 57kg discipline, Singh earned an automatic berth through to the quarter-finals, where he was beaten in 74 seconds by eventual gold medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya by ‘victory by technical superiority’.

As he was beaten by an eventual finalist, that meant Singh earned a spot in the bronze medal repechage bout, where he was beaten in similarly lopsided fashion, losing in 55 seconds to Ali Asad by the same method.

However, despite being well beaten in both his fights, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) yesterday confirmed Asad was stripped of his bronze medal after he failed a doping test, with Singh’s result upgraded to bronze.

The placing upgrade takes New Zealand’s total medal count from Birmingham to 50, with Singh elated by the news.

“It means a huge amount, I’ve been wrestling since I was a young kid so to get this result is really special. I wish that I got the medal in Birmingham but I’m pretty pleased to be on the podium in the record books,” said Singh.

“I told my family straight away, they were so happy about it and really pleased to share this moment with me today.”

Singh was presented with flowers and a New Zealand flag at a celebratory event attended by CGF President Dame Louise Martin at the New Zealand Olympic Committee offices today. The CGF is in the process of supplying a new medal to Singh.

NZOC CEO Nicki Nicol congratulated Singh on the upgraded result.

“We’re extremely proud of Suraj and this achievement,” said Nicol.

“He’s a hard worker and deserves this result. It’s a shame he didn’t get to stand on the podium in Birmingham however this result highlights his capability and potential.”

Singh has continued wrestling since Birmingham and hopes to represent New Zealand at further international competitions.