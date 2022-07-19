All Black coach Ian Foster and captain Sam Cane look on at the press conference following the International Test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Ireland. Photo / Getty Images.

All Blacks Communications Manager Jo Malcolm has said on social media it was her decision to cancel the Sunday morning media briefing at the last minute following the weekend defeat to Ireland in Wellington.

Writing on LinkedIn, Malcolm said: "For the record, I decided not to demand that All Blacks head coach Ian Foster front late on Sunday morning. Not him. I felt he needed a day or so to work out what he wanted to say and not just be a punching bag for the media, who let's be clear, wanted blood."

It is customary for the All Blacks coach to talk to the media the day after a test match to share with the public their views on the match. This briefing was cancelled without notice on Sunday, leaving journalists waiting outside the All Blacks hotel.

In her social media post, Malcolm said: "It's brutal when you lose and yes tough questions need to be asked".

Ian Foster looks on as his players warm up before the third test against Ireland. Photo / Getty Images

"Ian Foster and Sam Cane have been bagged so much in the media, I felt they needed a little space to think. My bad? Hindsight? I'll take that hit. I am here to look after people as well as do comms."

On Sunday, as he boarded the team bus, Foster said he had "no idea" why the media briefing had been cancelled.

Speaking on the Rugby Direct podcast, NZME Chief Sports Writer Liam Napier said the Sunday briefing was "pretty standard practice... it just allows the coach to reflect on the series whether they've won or lost and give a bit of context and perspective".

The media schedule for the Irish series had been confirmed weeks in advance with an 11.30am stand up the day after the final test match.

Malcolm was responding to an earlier LinkedIn post from former NZ Rugby Communications Manager Mike Jaspers in which he was critical of the way the All Blacks communications had been run.

"I feel for All Blacks coach Ian Foster, but really in the depths of a crisis the correct comms approach is not to duck the difficult questions unless you really are hanging up your boots," said Jaspers. "And I doubt he is.

Jaspers said the All Blacks coach "should have fronted and delivered the mea culpa, acknowledged the hurt, talked about letting down the jersey and the fans, the lessons to be learned, we've been through dark days before etc and his determination to right the ship".

"Fighting talk. Fronting up. That's what fans want to see and hear.

Commenting on Jasper's post, Malcolm said: "It was my decision not Ian Fosters not to front so I'll wear that. I was protecting people who have been subject to two weeks of hammering in the media. The media didn't want answers, they wanted a coach to step down. They also wanted insight and analysis 25 minutes after final whistle."