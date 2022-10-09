Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander won the Bathurst 1000 for Holden the day before the interview. Video / Today

Shane van Gisbergen may have celebrated a little too hard after his Bathurst 1000 victory.

The Kiwi Supercars star had to run out on a live television appearance on Nine Network's Today show in Australia to vomit, leaving his co-driver Garth Tander to interview alone.

Van Gisbergen, who became a dual Bathurst 1000 champion last night, ducked out of the early morning interview after briefly appearing on screen alongside Tander to chat with Today host Karl Stefanovic in what looked to be an emergency dash to the bathroom.

"I understand how you feel after a big night," Stefanovic laughed. "He showed up for a short time and now he's gone."

Asked how his partner was doing during the interview, Tander replied: "I think he's curled in the fetal position in the corner somewhere. Not sure we're going to hear from him anymore this morning. It's hard work doing a 1000 k's around here but it was harder work getting him up this morning."

Van Gisbergen and Tander claimed their second Bathurst victory on Sunday, with the Triple Eight pair delivering Holden the ultimate farewell in the famous Red Lion's final dance around Mount Panarama.

After early carnage in a chaotic start to the Great Race, van Gisbergen again underlined his brilliance to hold off a fierce challenge from defending Bathurst 1000 champion Chaz Mostert in a thrilling finish to the endurance classic.

Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander celebrate their victory at the Bathurst 1000. Photo / Photosport

Van Gisbergen continued his season of dominance to claim a record-breaking 19th season win – passing fellow Kiwi Scott McLaughlin's 2019 benchmark – to win in the biggest race of the year.

In a race that featured eight safety cars, despite conditions clearing for a dry race after days of torrential rain, van Gisbergen overcame an early five-second penalty for an unsafe pit release to hold out Mostert by just one second at the finish.

It was also big day for Tander, who celebrated his fifth Bathurst win, and he paid tribute to his teammate.

"To stand here as a five time winner of the race, I can't believe it," Tander told Today. "Loss for words. I don't usually get emotional at the end of races like that, but yesterday it hit me pretty hard. It was very very special.

"But also great to share it with Shane. He's in a vein of form at the moment with his driving that I don't think anyone has really seen before as far as what he's capable of doing in a race car.

"To be able to be that close to him and see how he goes about his work, and see all the data and see all the vision and tech and stuff. But just to see him ply his trade is a real honour as well. Feel like I'm real lucky right now."

Asked once again for a final update on van Gisbergen, Tander replied: "Still no better."

Van Gisbergen, the runaway series leader, fell just short of securing the 2022 Supercars championship with the Bathurst victory.

He should seal back-to-back crowns in the next round on the Gold Coast.

- with news.com.au